/Abhishek Sharma creates T20I history, becomes first player in world to...

Abhishek Sharma once again lit up the T20I stage with a blistering display of power-hitting, etching his name into the record books during India's opening T20I against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Abhishek, became the first batter from a full member nation to register five T20I half-centuries in 20 balls or fewer, reaching his latest milestone in just 19 deliveries on Friday.
Notably, no other batter from a Test-playing nation has achieved this feat more than three times. T20 stars like Yuvraj Singh, David Warner, Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Dasun Shanaka, and Finn Allen sit on three such rapid fifties each, underscoring the rarity and brilliance of Sharma's consistency in the powerplay.
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Abhishek Sharma walked out with intent and dismantled the Irish attack from the outset. Sharma reached his historic milestone in the eighth over of India's chase, pulling a delivery towards deep mid-wicket for a single to bring up a breathtaking 50 off just 19 balls. His innings ranks as the third-fastest T20I fifty against Ireland.
Fastest T20I 50s vs Ireland (by balls)
17 balls - Stephan Myburgh (Sylhet, 2014)
18 balls - Litton Das (Chattogram, 2023)
19 balls - Abhishek Sharma (Belfast, 2026)
20 balls - Phil Salt (Malahide, 2025)
However, the fireworks ended abruptly. Just after raising his bat, Sharma mistimed a pull off Liam McCarthy and was caught by Matthew Humphreys at deep mid-wicket for exactly 50 off 20 deliveries (7 fours, 2 sixes) . Despite the short stay, his blistering start provided India with a strong platform in the chase.
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At just 25, Abhishek Sharma has established himself as one of the most destructive openers in world cricket. His T20I stats reflect pure aggression: a strike rate hovering around 190+, multiple rapid fifties, and a growing list of records.
The young left-hander from Punjab, who currently boasts one of the highest career strike rates in modern T20I history, continues to vindicate the team management's high-risk, high-reward blueprint at the top of the order.
Even on days when the rest of the batting order stumbles, Sharma's fearless approach ensures that boundary-hitting is never compromised.
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