Abhishek Sharma Defends Harshit Rana’s Surprise Batting Promotion: ‘He Hits Sixes Off Me In Nets'

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma praised fast-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana amidst widespread backlash for his composure and smart approach during the tense second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rana was surprisingly sent in ahead of Shivam Dube after India faced an early collapse, and his promotion turned out to be a tactical success. Harshit walked out to bat in the eighth over and, alongside Abhishek, steadied India’s innings after a difficult start. Together, the pair built a valuable 56-run stand for the sixth wicket that helped the team cross the 100-run mark. Rana’s 35-run contribution proved vital, justifying his elevation in the batting order.

Speaking after the match, Abhishek lauded Rana’s batting ability and revealed the duo’s net session duels. “I knew Harshit could bat — he hits sixes off me a lot in the nets. He told me, ‘let’s play a little normal’, and that helped. The right-left combination worked well, and that’s why he went up the order ahead of Shivam Dube,” Abhishek said during the post-match presentation.

Rana, who replaced Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI for his lower-order batting prowess, couldn’t make an impact with the ball, remaining wicketless in his two overs. However, his performance with the bat added depth to India’s lineup.

Lone Warrior

Abhishek was the standout performer for India, producing a fighting 68 off just 37 balls even as Australia’s pace attack, led by Josh Hazlewood, dismantled the top order and restricted India to 125. His innings at the MCG featured a string of breathtaking shots graceful drives, bold cuts, and clean lofts through the off-side and he reached his fifty in only 23 balls on debut at the venue.

Reflecting on his fearless batting mindset, Abhishek credited the clarity and backing of the Indian team management. “When I play, I try to bring the bowler under pressure. This approach has its ups and downs, but my captain and coach have always supported me,” he said. “They are clear that I should play my natural game, and when they say that, it gives me confidence.”

India will look to reset and respond in the next T20I, scheduled for Sunday, November 2, at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.