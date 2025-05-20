Abhishek Sharma, Digvesh Rathi Fight Sparks Drama In IPL 2025, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The 61st match of IPL 2025 between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had all the makings of a classic — high scores, power-packed performances, and a moment of heated drama that instantly went viral. Amidst a crucial playoff battle, the spotlight shifted dramatically to a fiery exchange between two of India’s brightest young stars — Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Rathi.

Abhishek Sharma up for a fight, with or without a bat



What began as a moment of celebration turned into an emotionally charged face-off. After dismissing a rampaging Abhishek Sharma for a blistering 59 off just 20 balls, debutant spinner Digvesh Rathi pulled off his now-trademark notebook celebration. The gesture, however, didn’t sit well with Abhishek, who responded with a few choice words, leading to a heated on-field altercation. Umpires quickly stepped in to calm tempers, but the tension lingered.

Rajeev Shukla the Peacemaker: A Timely Intervention

Post-match visuals revealed a calmer setting as the two cricketers shared a brief handshake and even attempted a conversation. But it was the arrival of BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla that truly diffused the situation. A widely circulated photo showed Shukla speaking with both players, gently encouraging reconciliation. His role as a mediator has been praised across the cricketing community, reinforcing the need for professionalism even in high-pressure games.

Abhishek Sharma’s Blazing Knock Sets Up SRH Win

Beyond the controversy, Abhishek Sharma's performance with the bat was nothing short of explosive. The left-handed opener launched a full-blown assault on the LSG bowlers, smashing 59 runs off just 20 balls, including four boundaries and six sixes. His clean hitting dismantled the LSG attack early, laying the foundation for SRH’s successful chase of 206.

His most memorable moment came against India spinner Ravi Bishnoi, whom he hammered for three consecutive sixes en route to his 18-ball fifty — one of the fastest this IPL season. Abhishek may have fallen to Rathi in the 8th over, but his intent and aggression had already turned the tide in Hyderabad's favor.

Rathi’s Rise Amid the Firestorm

While Rathi’s emotional celebration attracted attention, his bowling deserves equal praise. The young spinner has quietly built a reputation in his debut IPL season, consistently delivering tight spells under pressure. Dismissing a red-hot Abhishek Sharma at a crucial juncture was a defining moment — both in the match and perhaps his career. Rathi’s temperament post-incident and willingness to engage in a civil post-match chat reflect maturity that bodes well for his future.

Hyderabad Stays in the Hunt, Lucknow Crash Out

SRH’s win by six wickets not only kept their playoff hopes alive but also delivered a knockout punch to Lucknow Super Giants, who became the fifth team eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race. With this defeat, Rishabh Pant’s LSG joins Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and RCB as teams that failed to make the top four. The battle for the final spot now intensifies between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.