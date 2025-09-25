Abhishek Sharma Eyes Asia Cup Record: Can He Surpass Virat Kohli?

Abhishek Sharma has been in sensational form during the Asia Cup 2025, already etching his name in the tournament’s history books. The 25-year-old has become only the second cricketer in T20 Asia Cup history to score back-to-back half-centuries, matching a record previously held by Virat Kohli in the 2022 edition. Kohli had achieved consecutive fifties against Pakistan and Hong Kong, setting a high benchmark for consistency and impact.

Sharma’s Record-Equalling Feat

In India’s Super 4 clash against Bangladesh, Sharma smashed a blistering 75 off 37 balls, including five towering sixes, to guide India to a commanding total. His aggressive approach and ability to accelerate the innings under pressure not only helped India secure a vital win but also demonstrated his growing dominance in the T20 format. This back-to-back performance now places Sharma on the verge of surpassing Kohli’s record. A half-century against Sri Lanka on September 26 could make him the first cricketer to register three consecutive half-centuries in T20 Asia Cup history, a feat that would solidify his place among the tournament’s all-time greats.

Eyes on the Final

All attention now turns to the Asia Cup final, where Sharma’s form could be pivotal. Beyond chasing personal milestones, his performance is expected to provide India with explosive starts and momentum at the top of the order. Fans and cricket analysts alike will be eager to see if Sharma can surpass Kohli and set a new major record in Asia Cup T20 history.

Looking Ahead

If Abhishek Sharma manages a half-century against Sri Lanka, he will not only surpass Virat Kohli’s record but also continue India’s rich legacy of producing match-winning T20 stars in Asia Cup tournaments. His consistency and fearless batting make him one of the most exciting players to watch as India aims to lift yet another Asia Cup title.