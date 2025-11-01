Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is on the brink of creating history as he inches closer to breaking Shikhar Dhawan’s record for the most runs by an Indian opener in a calendar year. The young left-hander has been in sensational form throughout the 2025 season, redefining India’s T20 batting with his fearless stroke play and blistering strike rate.

Record in Sight

In just 14 T20Is, Abhishek has piled up 680 runs at a staggering strike rate of 202.98, making him one of the most dominant T20 batters of the year. He now needs only nine runs to surpass Dhawan’s tally of 689 runs, a record set in 2018 when the veteran opener amassed the runs in 17 innings.

Given his consistency and attacking mindset, it appears only a matter of time before Abhishek overtakes the former Indian opener and etches his name in the record books.

Consistency and Fearlessness

Abhishek’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. His innings this year have included explosive knocks against top-tier teams, most notably, his 135 off 54 balls against England earlier in 2025. Known for his ability to dominate both pace and spin, the Punjab-born batter has quickly become India’s most reliable power-hitter at the top of the order.

His aggression in the Powerplay and adaptability across conditions have been key to India’s recent T20 successes. His strike rate of over 200 not only reflects his attacking mindset but also underlines his efficiency as a modern-day T20 opener.

Dhawan’s Legacy and the Challenge

Shikhar Dhawan’s 2018 record had long stood as a testament to consistency and adaptability in the shortest format. Achieving it in 17 innings was considered a remarkable feat, but Abhishek’s ability to reach the mark in just 14 innings shows how India’s batting approach has evolved, from stability to controlled aggression.

If Abhishek crosses the milestone in the third T20I against Australia, he will become the fastest Indian opener to score 700 T20I runs in a calendar year.