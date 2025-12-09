Abhishek Sharma Eyes T20I Record In 2025: Just 181 Runs Away From History

Indian batting sensation Abhishek Sharma is on the brink of a remarkable milestone in T20 international cricket this year. With several fixtures remaining, the young left-hander has a golden opportunity to finish as the highest run-scorer in T20Is in 2025.

Bennett Leads the Chart - But Can’t Add More Runs

Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett currently sits at the top of the list with 936 runs in T20Is this year. However, Zimbabwe have no remaining scheduled matches in 2025, meaning Bennett’s tally is locked and he won’t be able to extend it. That creates a wide-open race for the batters following him.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Abhishek’s Numbers Shine Bright

Abhishek Sharma has already scored 756 runs in just 17 matches, boasting a spectacular strike rate of 196.36, including one century and five half-centuries. This tally currently places him fourth among full-member nations for the year. To surpass Bennett and claim the No.1 position: 936 − 756 + 1 = 181 runs needed.

Match Preview - IND vs SA 1st T20I

Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host its first-ever match on a red-soil wicket when India face South Africa in the opening T20I. The surface, offering bounce, grass, and batting-friendly conditions, could result in a high-scoring contest, though uncertainty remains as it’s a new pitch. India has previously played two T20Is at this venue against South Africa and lost both.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav expressed excitement about the new conditions and emphasised that preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup began right after India won the 2024 edition. With only 10 T20Is left before the next World Cup, India are fine-tuning their balance and roles.

Key focus areas for India include:

The opening pair of Shubman Gill (returning from injury) and Abhishek Sharma

The fitness and role of Hardik Pandya, vital as an all-rounder

South Africa welcomes back Aiden Markram as captain, along with key players like David Miller and pacer Anrich Nortje, who returns after the 2024 T20 World Cup final.