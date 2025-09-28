Advertisement
ABHISHEK SHARMA

Abhishek Sharma On Cusp Of Huge Milestone; Set To Break Virat Kohli’s T20I Record

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 04:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Abhishek Sharma On Cusp Of Huge Milestone; Set To Break Virat Kohli’s T20I RecordImage Credit:- X

Abhishek Sharma is all set to make history in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The Indian batter has been in sensational form throughout the tournament, amassing 309 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 51.50 and a strike rate exceeding 200. He is just 11 runs short of surpassing Virat Kohli’s record of 319 runs, the most by an Indian in a multi-nation T20I tournament, set during the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Dominant Form in Super Four Stage

Sharma’s consistency has been evident in his three consecutive half-centuries during the Super Four stage, scoring 74, 75, and 61 in successive innings. His blend of aggression and stability has powered India’s batting lineup, making him the tournament’s leading run-scorer. Such dominance underlines why Sharma is considered a crucial asset in high-pressure games like the final.

Also Read: India Vs Pakistan: 5 Times The Arc Rivals Faced Each Other In Finals; Who Holds Upper Hand? Check

 

Potential to Break Additional Records

In addition to Kohli’s milestone, Sharma is also close to surpassing records held by other cricketing greats. He is just 23 runs away from the record for most runs by a batter from a Test-playing nation in a T20I tournament, currently held by England’s Phil Salt, who scored 331 runs in the 2023 West Indies series.

Strategic Focus for Pakistan

Pakistan’s team management and former legends like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis are reportedly analysing Sharma’s aggressive style, with strategies such as targeting the stumps and using slower deliveries to curb his dominance. Sharma’s performance will be a key factor in India’s chances of lifting the Asia Cup title.

Abhishek Sharma’s exceptional run in the Asia Cup 2025 has placed him on the brink of breaking multiple records and cementing his status as one of India’s premier T20I batters. The final against Pakistan not only offers a chance to win the trophy but also provides Sharma an opportunity to etch his name in the record books alongside legends like Virat Kohli.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis.

