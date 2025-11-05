Abhishek Sharma On Verge Of Equalling Virat Kohli’s T20I Record For India

Indian youngster Abhishek Sharma is on the brink of achieving a massive milestone in T20 international cricket as he continues to shine in the ongoing T20I series against Australia. The 24-year-old left-hander has been in sensational form, amassing 112 runs in three matches at a blistering strike rate of 167.16. Now, he stands just 39 runs away from entering an elite club, the fastest Indian to score 1,000 runs in T20Is, a record currently held by Virat Kohli.

Abhishek Sharma’s Red-Hot Form

Since his debut in T20Is, Abhishek Sharma has been known for his explosive batting and fearless stroke play. In just 26 innings, he has already scored 961 runs at an average of 36.96 and an astonishing strike rate of 192.20, one of the best among Indian batters in the shortest format. His tally includes two centuries and six fifties, underlining his ability to dominate world-class attacks.

During the ongoing series, Abhishek has taken on Australia’s experienced bowling lineup with remarkable confidence, consistently finding boundaries and accelerating at key moments. His ability to combine power hitting with maturity has made him one of India’s brightest T20 prospects.

The Record in Sight

If Abhishek scores 39 or more runs in the upcoming fourth T20I on Thursday, November 6, he will reach 1,000 T20I runs in just 27 innings, equalling Virat Kohli’s record as the joint-fastest Indian to achieve the milestone.

Fastest to 1,000 Runs in T20Is for India:

Virat Kohli - 27 innings

KL Rahul - 29 innings

Suryakumar Yadav - 31 innings

Abhishek Sharma - could reach in 27 innings

This potential milestone highlights Abhishek’s rapid rise in international cricket and reflects the growing depth of India’s T20 batting pool.

Following in Kohli’s Footsteps

Being compared to Virat Kohli is no small feat. Kohli, who redefined consistency and chasing mastery in T20Is, remains the benchmark for modern Indian batters. Abhishek’s rise, however, comes with a different flavour: an aggressive, fearless approach suited for modern-day T20 cricket.

While Kohli built his reputation through clinical chases and timing-based precision, Abhishek’s USP lies in his power hitting, strike rotation, and ability to dominate from ball one. His performances also show that India’s next generation is ready to carry forward the legacy of world-class batting.