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Abhishek Sharma’s 100 to Sran’s 4/10: Complete breakdown of India vs Zimbabwe T20 records

World No. 2 ranked India will face Zimbabwe in a three-match Twenty20 International series beginning Thursday, July 23, at the Harare Sports Club. The tour features three consecutive fixtures at the same venue, with the second and third matches scheduled for Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 09:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 09:42 AM IST
Abhishek Sharma’s 100 to Sran’s 4/10: Complete breakdown of India vs Zimbabwe T20 records

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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