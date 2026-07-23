/Abhishek Sharma’s 100 to Sran’s 4/10: Complete breakdown of India vs Zimbabwe T20 records

World No. 2 ranked India will face Zimbabwe in a three-match Twenty20 International series beginning Thursday, July 23, at the Harare Sports Club. The tour features three consecutive fixtures at the same venue, with the second and third matches scheduled for Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26.
Series Overview & Leadership Context
Zimbabwe announced their squad for the home series after retaining veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza to lead the side. As the most-capped international player in Zimbabwean cricket history, Raza remains central to the hosts' strategy as they seek to leverage home advantage against India.
For India, skipper Shreyas Iyer enters the series seeking his first T20I series victory since assuming the captaincy. India's selection committee has named a batting-heavy squad alongside several emerging options in the bowling setup, including uncapped pacers and spinner Harsh Dubey.
India and Zimbabwe last met in the T20 format during the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in February 2026 at Chennai, where India posted 256/4 en route to a 72-run victory. India’s previous bilateral tour of Zimbabwe took place in July 2024, when a Shubman Gill-led squad secured a 4–1 series victory across five matches in Harare.
Head-to-Head & Statistical Records in T20Is
Match Outcomes & Margins
Head-to-Head Record: India leads with 11 victories in 14 matches.
Highest Team Total: India — 256/4 in 20 overs (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai; Feb 26, 2026).
Lowest Team Total: Zimbabwe — 99/9 in 20 overs (Harare Sports Club; June 20, 2016).
Largest Victory (by Runs): India won by 100 runs (Target: 235) at Harare Sports Club on July 7, 2024.
Largest Victory (by Wickets): India won by 10 wickets (Target: 153) at Harare Sports Club on July 13, 2024.
Narrowest Victory (by Runs): Zimbabwe won by 2 runs (Target: 171) at Harare Sports Club on June 18, 2016.
Narrowest Victory (by Wickets): India won by 6 wickets (Target: 112) at Harare Sports Club on June 12, 2010.
Batting Statistics
Most Aggregate Runs: Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) — 194 runs across 11 matches.
Highest Individual Score: Abhishek Sharma (India) — 100 off 47 balls (Harare Sports Club; July 7, 2024).
Highest Batting Average (Min. 5 Innings): Shubman Gill (India) — 42.50 (170 runs in 5 matches).
Highest Strike Rate (Min. 50 Balls): Abhishek Sharma (India) — 177.22 (179 runs in 6 matches).
Centuries Scored: Abhishek Sharma (India) — 1.
Most Half-Centuries: Shubman Gill (India) — 2.
Most Ducks: Manish Pandey (India) & Wessly Madhevere (Zimbabwe) — 2 each.
Most Sixes Hit: Abhishek Sharma (India) — 13 sixes in 6 T20Is.
Most Runs in a Single Series: Shubman Gill (India) — 170 runs in 5 matches (July 2024 tour).
Highest Partnership: Shubman Gill & Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) — 156 runs for the 1st wicket (Harare Sports Club; July 13, 2024).
Bowling & Fielding Benchmarks
Most Aggregate Wickets: Tied at 8 wickets each among Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar (India), Sikandar Raza, and Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe).
Best Bowling Figures: Barinder Sran (India) — 4/10 in 4.0 overs (Harare Sports Club; June 20, 2016).
Most Wickets in a Single Series: Mukesh Kumar (India) — 8 wickets in 3 matches (July 2024 tour).
Most Wicketkeeper Dismissals: Sanju Samson (India) — 3 dismissals (3 catches) in 5 matches.
Most Outfield Catches: Rinku Singh (India) — 6 catches in 5 matches.
Captaincy & Appearance Records
Most Appearances: Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) — 11 matches.
Most Matches as Captain: Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) — 7 matches.
Most Wins as Captain: Shubman Gill (India) — 4 wins in 5 matches.
Squad Rosters for the 2026 T20I Series
Country Squad Members
India Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.
Zimbabwe Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga.
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