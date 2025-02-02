Abhishek Sharma’s Brilliant Ton Powers India To 247/9 In 5th T20I Against England

A fired-up Abhishek Sharma unleashed a flurry of sixes to shatter the reputation of England bowlers en route the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian batter, as the hosts made a massive 247 for 9 in the fifth and final game at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Opening the innings, Abhishek, who scored 135 off 54 balls with the help of seven boundaries and 13 sixes, smashed his century off just 37 deliveries, but failed to equal Rohit Sharma's record by just two balls. Rohit had hit a 35-ball T20I ton for India against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Abhishek also scored a 17-ball half-century, which was the second fastest for India, when he hit Jamie Overton for a massive six in the fifth over. He also shared a 115-run second-wicket partnership with Tilak Varma (24).

Earlier, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl but the decision seemed to have backfired as Abhishek sent the visitors on a leather hunt. India made one change to the side, bringing in pace-bowling stalwart Mohammed Shami in place of the lanky quick Arshdeep Singh.

For England, Mark Wood replaced Saqib Mahmood in the playing XI.

Brief Scores: India 247 for 9 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 135, Tilak Varma 24, Shivam Dube 30; Brydon Carse 3/38, Mark Wood 2/32).