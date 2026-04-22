Abhishek Sharma scripts IPL history vs DC, becomes first Indian batter to...

Abhishek Sharma has etched his name into the history books by becoming the inaugural Indian player in the IPL to accomplish a specific record. During a dominant performance against the Delhi Capitals, Sharma hammered an incredible 135 runs from only 68 deliveries. This explosive innings propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a total of 242/2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This achievement occurred during the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) game against the Delhi Capitals (DC), where the left handed opener secured his second lifetime IPL century.

Details of the Historic Performance

After the Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl, the left handed pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma initiated the innings with a rapid 97 run stand across just nine overs. Head eventually departed after being caught by Sameer Rizvi off an Axar Patel delivery while attempting to pull a wide ball.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma continued his onslaught to finish with an unbeaten 135 runs off 68 balls. He reached the century mark in only 47 deliveries by clearing the deep mid-wicket boundary for six against Nitish Rana. This feat solidified his place in history as the first Indian to hit two centuries in the league in under 50 balls. His previous hundred was achieved in 2025 against the Punjab Kings, which he reached in just 40 balls while playing for SRH.

Abhishek Sharma’s Form in the 2026 Season

The 25 year old cricketer is currently enjoying an exceptional run during the 2026 IPL season. His statistics reflect his dominance:

Statistic Value

Total Runs 324

Innings Played 7

Batting Average 46.29

Strike Rate 215.10

Sixes Hit 27

Fours Hit 25

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So far in the tournament, he has recorded three scores of fifty or more. Remarkably, 262 of his total runs this season have come exclusively from boundary hits.

DC Choked under pressure

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) emerged victorious in the 31st match of the 2026 Indian Premier League, defeating the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 47 runs. The match, held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, was defined by a historic batting masterclass from Abhishek Sharma and a lethal bowling spell by Eshan Malinga.

Chasing a target of 243, Delhi Capitals were restricted to 195/9:

Top Scorers: Nitish Rana led the fight for DC with 57 off 30 balls, supported by Sameer Rizvi (41 off 28) and KL Rahul (37 off 23. DC collapsed from 107/1 to 107/4 in the span of just a few deliveries, losing Rahul, Rana, and David Miller in rapid succession.

The victory provides a significant boost to SRH, powered by Sharma's "red-hot form" and his ability to score 262 runs from boundaries alone this season. For the Delhi Capitals, the loss follows a missed opportunity after a strong start in the powerplay, where they reached 59/0.

