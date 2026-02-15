Abhishek Sharma sends clear warning to Pakistan, dismantles bowlers in high-intensity practice - WATCH

With the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 just hours away at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has sent a strong message to the opposition camp.

Abhishek, the world's No. 1 T20I batter, recovering from a recent stomach infection, dominated the nets during India's practice session on Saturday, hammering big sixes and displaying his trademark aggressive intent.



Back From The Brink

Just days ago, Abhishek Sharma’s participation was in doubt after he spent around 48 hours in a New Delhi hospital. However, the latest footage shared by ICC on social media shows no signs of lingering weakness.

The 25-year-old left-hander, who missed India's previous match against Namibia due to illness, returned to full training and showcased his destructive form.

Videos circulating from the session show Sharma taking on spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy with ease, smashing them to the boundaries of the Premadasa nets. He then shifted to face pacers, carting the ball with sheer power and minimal foot movement, relying on his fast hands and impeccable length judgment.



Why Abhishek's Return Matter

Abhishek Sharma's return is a massive boost for an Indian batting lineup that has looked slightly "scratchy" in the opening stages of this World Cup.

The Aggression Factor: Abhishek’s "slam-bang" approach is central to India's T20 blueprint.

The Opening Pair: His return allows the lineup to stabilize, likely moving Sanju Samson back to the bench or into a middle-order role.

Notably, both India and Pakistan enter this high-voltage encounter unbeaten, having each secured two wins from their opening matches. However, the stakes are more than just points; a victory here almost certainly guarantees a spot in the Super 8s and provides a massive psychological edge for the remainder of the tournament.