Abhishek Sharma to miss IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match? Suryakumar Yadav's comment sparks concern

India’s preparations for the high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan have hit a significant roadblock. India captain Suryakumar Yadav has provided a concerning health update on star opener Abhishek Sharma, suggesting the left-hander batter could be sidelined for the "Big One" in Colombo this Sunday.

Abhishek, who has been in scintillating form and holds the top spot in the T20I batting rankings, was notably absent from India's playing XI for their second Group-A match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Sanju Samson replaced him at the top of the order, with the team management opting for a like-for-like swap due to Abhishek's ongoing recovery.



The Toss That Raised Alarms

The drama unfolded during the toss of India’s Group A fixture against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Speaking at the toss before the match, where India were asked to bat first by Namibia, Suryakumar Yadav provided a candid update on his key opener's condition. Suryakumar confirmed that Abhishek was still unfit following a recent hospitalization for a severe stomach infection.

"Abhishek is still not fine; he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in - similar batter, explosive," the Indian skipper stated.

While the inclusion of Sanju Samson provided some consolation for the Namibia game, the phrase "a game or two" immediately sent fans into a frenzy.

With the Pakistan match scheduled for Sunday, February 15, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The "second game" in that timeline is precisely the one India cannot afford to lose their top-ranked batter for.

From Hospital To Recovery

Abhishek’s health struggles began during India's opening match against the USA in Mumbai. Despite playing through a viral fever, his condition deteriorated upon reaching Delhi, leading to his admission to a private hospital for a stomach bug.

While teammate Tilak Varma confirmed earlier on Wednesday that Abhishek had been discharged, he has notably missed all recent training sessions. The BCCI medical team is reportedly monitoring him "hour-by-hour" to see if he can recover enough strength to travel to Colombo.

Why Abhishek’s Absence Is A Major Blow

Losing Abhishek Sharma isn't just about losing an opener; it’s about losing the tournament's most aggressive weapon.

Ranking: He currently holds the No. 1 spot in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings.

Dominance: In 2025-26, he maintained a strike rate north of 190, often taking the game away from opponents in the Powerplay.

The Pakistan Factor: He was instrumental in India's recent Asia Cup successes against Pakistan, proving he has the temperament for the high-pressure rivalry.

The Backup Plan

If Abhishek is ruled out, the responsibility will fall squarely on Sanju Samson to partner with Ishan Kishan at the top. While Samson is in fine form, the tactical shift from a left-right opening combination to a right-right one could alter India’s strategy against Pakistan’s left-arm pace battery.

As the Men in Blue prepare to fly to Sri Lanka, all eyes remain on the medical bulletin. Will the "fearless" opener make a miraculous recovery, or will India have to face their greatest rivals without their top gun?