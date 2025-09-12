Abhishek Sharma kickstarted his Asia Cup 2025 journey with a blazing knock, smashing 30 runs off just 16 deliveries against UAE. His innings, studded with three sixes and two fours, set the tone for India’s emphatic win in their opener. As the focus now turns to the blockbuster clash against Pakistan, Abhishek’s father Rajkumar Sharma has shared his thoughts on his son’s performance and future hopes.

The young left-hander earned his spot in India’s T20I squad on the back of sensational batting against England earlier this year, a run that made him nearly undroppable in a fiercely competitive side. With this, he cemented himself as one of the most exciting names in India’s top order heading into a big tournament.

Speaking exclusively to India Today ahead of the highly awaited Pakistan showdown, Rajkumar Sharma said, “India performed well in the first match of the Asia Cup. I want them to win the trophy. India is in good form, I think that they will win the Asia Cup.”

Elaborating further about his son’s journey and the marquee clash, he added, “India and Pakistan is one of the most anticipated matches in the world. I am glad that the BCCI gave Abhishek chances. I want him to perform his best. I want him to help India win the match against Pakistan and then win the Asia Cup.”

Abhishek Legacy

Abhishek’s numbers already speak for his growing stature. In 18 T20 Internationals, he has racked up 565 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 193.49, a figure that highlights his aggressive approach at the crease. His biggest strength lies in taking on spinners, having repeatedly destroyed slow bowlers in the international circuit as well as in the Indian Premier League.

For the young batter, this Asia Cup marks his first big stage with the senior Indian team. Beyond the tournament, Abhishek has his eyes set firmly on cementing a place in the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will be hosted in India in February and March. His father’s words reflect both the pride of a parent and the high expectations on a player who has quickly become the talk of Indian cricket circles