'Abi Kicked Me Out’: Phil Salt Reveals Wife’s Role In RCB IPL 2025 Final Appearance

England’s Phil Salt revealed that it was his wife, Abi McLavin, who made the decision for him to fly back to India and play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Salt had returned to England after RCB beat Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 but arrived in Ahmedabad just two days before the final against the same team.

“I was in Ahmedabad two days before the final and got a call from the missus saying it was definitely happening,” Salt recalled in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo. “I got on the plane as quickly as I could.”

Laughter followed when he said, “Abi kicked me out the door, basically. She said, ‘You have to play.’ She made the decision for me, which was very funny—and very selfless of her.”

Salt IPL 2024

Salt missed the IPL 2024 final with Kolkata Knight Riders due to national duty and did not want to miss another final, but his priority was to be there for his wife and their newborn child.

Salt had a hectic few days leading up to the final. In the match, he scored a brisk 16 off nine balls, including two fours and a six. After being dismissed by Kyle Jamieson, he remained sharp on the field, taking an excellent boundary catch to dismiss Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya.

Salt Experience

Reflecting on the experience, Salt said, “I missed an IPL final the year before, and that really hurt because we [Kolkata Knight Riders] went on to win it. I was part of everything leading in and then to not be a part of it did sting a bit. The final was a little bit of a blur until the last over, which I remember second by second. It all happened very quickly. It was really, really special.”

Salt’s remarkable commitment was also praised by his teammate Virat Kohli, who posted a photo with Salt on Instagram, joking, “Now go back to the real stuff and get ready for changing diapers.” RCB’s director of cricket, Mo Bobat, commended Salt’s “unbelievable” dedication to the team’s cause. Salt has been in stellar form recently, smashing an unbeaten 141 off 60 balls against South Africa in a record-setting T20I innings as England posted 304/2. He will continue his busy schedule when England faces New Zealand in the T20I series starting October 18 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.