'Above Mine': Adam Gilchrist Hails Travis Head’s Perth Century As Superior To His 2006 Record

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist, holder of the fastest Ashes century in history, has praised Travis Head for his explosive hundred in the first Ashes Test at Perth, even ranking it higher than his own. Head’s stunning 83-ball 123 helped Australia chase down 205 runs in emphatic fashion, sealing victory within two days.

Gilchrist Applauds Head’s Match Awareness

Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, Gilchrist admitted that Head’s innings surpassed his own record knock due to the pressure and pace of the match situation. “I would elevate it above mine because of the match situation. In what was a match moving at a frenetic pace, there was nothing to suggest that that was even possible given what had happened before.”

Gilchrist noted that his 2006 innings came against a tiring England attack, whereas Head faced relentless pace and bounce from fresh bowlers like Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes.

Flashback: Gilchrist’s Iconic 67-Ball Ton

Gilchrist’s Ashes century at Perth in December 2006 remains one of Test cricket’s great counterattacks. Walking in at number seven with Australia already leading by nearly 400 runs, he unleashed a brutal display of stroke play, smashing a 57-ball century and finishing unbeaten on 102 off 59 balls with 12 fours and four sixes.

Australia went on to declare at 527/5 and sealed the Test with an innings victory, taking the series 3-0.

Head Delivers Under Pressure

Nineteen years later, Head produced a similarly fearless innings — but under far tougher circumstances. In a Test dominated by hostile pace, short balls, and dramatic collapses, Head’s clarity stood out. England expected the final innings to mirror earlier struggles, with bowlers capable of generating steep bounce and high speeds.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and company were left powerless as Head dismantled the attack, pairing aggression with control. Even England players acknowledged his brilliance, with skipper Stokes offering praise at the end.

Gilchrist said the knock will become part of Ashes folklore. “It is a real ‘Where were you when it happened?’ innings. People will be talking about where they watched it, where they listened to it, because that is the kind of feedback I’ve received about mine, and this deserves the same.”

How the Match Unfolded

England won the toss and opted to bat first, but struggled against Mitchell Starc’s fiery swing. Despite brief resistance from Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, England were bowled out for 172. Starc finished with 7/58. Australia also faced early trouble, collapsing to 31/4 before a brief stand between Head and Cameron Green. England captain Ben Stokes delivered a brilliant spell, claiming 5/23 as Australia were bowled out for 132, giving England a 40-run lead.

England’s second innings again lacked application. Regular wickets from Scott Boland, Starc and Brendan Doggett reduced them to 104/7 before late hitting from Carse and Atkinson lifted the lead to 205. Chasing 205, Australia wasted no time. Travis Head’s 123 off 83 balls, supported by Marnus Labuschagne’s unbeaten 51, helped Australia chase the target in just 28.2 overs, completing one of the fastest Ashes run chases.