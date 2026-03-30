'Absolute nonsense': Ambati Rayudu hits out at Cricket Australia over Cameron Green's bowling restriction for KKR in IPL 2026

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has slammed Cricket Australia (CA) for restricting Australian all-rounder Cameron Green from bowling in the initial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rayudu described the decision as "absolutely absurd" and "absolute nonsense."

Green, who became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history after KKR acquired him for a whopping Rs 25.20 crore at the auction, was expected to provide crucial balance as a batting all-rounder and seam-bowling option. However, the Australian did not bowl in KKR's season opener against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, where MI chased down a massive 221-run target to win comfortably.

When questioned about the absence of Green's medium pace in the attack, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane redirected the blame entirely to the Australian board.

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"That question you need to ask Cricket Australia," Rahane stated after the match, pointing out that his team's bowling balance was severely disrupted.

Ambati Rayudu's Sharp Criticism

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut, Ambati Rayudu did not mince words and expressed his frustration over international boards imposing restrictions on players in franchise cricket.

He argued that once a player is auctioned and joins a franchise, they should be allowed to perform to the best of their ability in a professional setting, without external interference from their home board.

"Can he play a cover drive or not? Maybe he might just injure his elbow. Maybe he should just flick the ball. It is absolutely absurd. When somebody is coming to compete in a tournament and you tell him, ‘you can do this and you can’t do that’, absolute nonsense. It can’t happen in a professional setting," said Rayudu.

"I think it should be upto the player. If he is competing as a professional, he should be able to do whatever he is capable of doing. The player is the best judge.

My mom always wanted me to wear a helmet, but I never liked it. Does not mean that my mom signs a contract and sends me out saying that, ‘he can’t play, my son might get injured’," he added.

Cricket Australia's Defense

In response to the growing backlash, Cricket Australia clarified that Cameron Green is managing a lower back injury and is currently rebuilding his bowling loads.

According to a CA spokesperson, Green is expected to be available for bowling in around 10–12 days. The board emphasized that KKR was fully informed about these restrictions well in advance.

What This Means For KKR

For now, KKR finds itself in a precarious position. Already plagued by injuries to key pacers like Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, the franchise is heavily reliant on inexperienced fast bowlers and their veteran spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Until Green is cleared to bowl, KKR will have to navigate the early stages of the tournament without the crucial balance a true all-rounder provides.