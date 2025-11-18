Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025: How To Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 In India?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 is set to bring another explosive edition of 10-over cricket, featuring some of the biggest global stars in a fast-paced, high-scoring format. As excitement builds, fans in India are eager to know where they can catch the action live on TV and online.

Here are the full broadcast and streaming details for Indian viewers.

Live Telecast in India

Cricket fans in India can watch the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 live on the Sony Sports Network, which holds the television broadcast rights for the tournament. Sony’s sports channels are expected to air all matches, including the opening clash, double-headers, and playoffs.

Live Streaming in India

For online viewers, the tournament will be streamed live on FanCode, which has secured the digital rights for the 2025 season.

The matches will be available on:

FanCode App (Android/iOS)

FanCode Website

Fans can choose between match passes and tournament passes depending on their preference.

Tournament Overview

The Abu Dhabi T10 League continues to grow in popularity for its quick, 90-minute cricket format, making it one of the fastest forms of the game globally. The league features international stars, power-hitters, and rising talents, ensuring a spectacle of entertainment each year.

Squads

