Abu Dhabi T10 League live streaming: When and where to watch Pune Devils vs Qalandars

Match Day 2 of Abu Dhabi T10 League on Friday will get under way with Pune Devils taking on Qalandars in Match 4 of the tournament at the Sheikh Abu Zayed Stadium on Friday. The Qalandars boast of an explosive line-up with players like Tom Banton and Ben Dunk, who will get their first taste of T10 action this year with this fixture.

The contest will be followed by two more encounters - Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi.

When is the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Pune Devils (PD) vs Qalandars (QAL)?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Pune Devils (PD) vs Qalandars (QAL) will be played on Friday, January 29.

Where is the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Pune Devils (PD) vs Qalandars (QAL)?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Pune Devils (PD) vs Qalandars (QAL) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Pune Devils (PD) vs Qalandars (QAL) begin?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Pune Devils (PD) vs Qalandars (QAL) is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Pune Devils (PD) vs Qalandars (QAL)?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) will telecast on Sony Ten 3, Sony Six/HD channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Pune Devils (PD) vs Qalandars (QAL)?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Pune Devils (PD) vs Qalandars (QAL) will be available on the SonyLiv app.