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Abu Dhabi T10: Nicholas Pooran to lead Royal Desert Champions; Robin Singh named Team Director

Alongside Nicholas Pooran, the Royal Desert Champions has secured England opener Phil Salt and West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford as direct platinum picks ahead of the official player draft on September 30.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 11:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
Abu Dhabi T10: Nicholas Pooran to lead Royal Desert Champions; Robin Singh named Team Director
Image Credit: Royal Desert Champions

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Abu Dhabi T10: Nicholas Pooran to lead Royal Desert Champions; Robin Singh named Team Director
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