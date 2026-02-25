'Abuse won't win you the WC': Salman Ali Agha's wife slams toxic Pakistani fans after heartbreaking loss vs England

In a distressing turn of events following Pakistan’s narrow two wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage, the family of captain Salman Ali Agha has been subjected to severe online harassment. The defeat at Pallekele has left Pakistan’s semifinal aspirations hanging by a thread, triggering a wave of toxic reactions from disappointed fans directed at the captain’s wife and young son.

A Powerful Response to Online Abuse

Sabba Manzer, the wife of Salman Ali Agha, took to Instagram to address the influx of abusive messages and vitriol. In a strong and direct message to the perpetrators, she wrote: “Sending me or my innocent son abuse is not going to win you the World Cup Pakistani fans.”

Salman Ali Agha’s wife Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/fAK46Ll0T5 — Sheri 1_) February 25, 2026

The backlash comes as Pakistan’s path to the knockout stages has become mathematically difficult. Harry Brook’s sensational century allowed England to chase down 165 in 19.1 overs, making them the first team to officially secure a semifinal berth while leaving Pakistan dependent on the results of other teams, specifically the upcoming New Zealand fixtures.

Salman Agha Remains Hopeful

Despite the personal toll on his family and the precarious position of his team, Salman Ali Agha attempted to maintain a positive outlook during his post match address. Regarding the qualification math, he stated: “We just have to wait and see how the other results go. We will hope they go in our favour, and then we know we have to win against Sri Lanka. Cricket is a fun game; anything is possible. There is always hope, and as a team, we will always keep believing.”

A Cycle of Leadership and Poor Results

Salman Agha was appointed to the captaincy in 2024, succeeding Mohammad Rizwan. His appointment followed a turbulent period for Pakistan cricket, which saw Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi all cycle through the leadership role before being replaced due to inconsistent performances.

Pakistan’s recent history in ICC tournaments has been underwhelming. The team has failed to progress beyond the preliminary rounds in their last three major events. This includes a disappointing exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy hosted on home soil and a shocking defeat to the USA in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup.

The Road Ahead

To keep their slim hopes alive, Pakistan must now focus on defeating co hosts Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 encounter. However, even a victory may not be enough. If New Zealand wins their next game, Pakistan will not only need to win but will also have to significantly boost their Net Run Rate (NRR) to overcome the statistical deficit created by their recent losses.