ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Match Date, Full Squads, Live Streaming And Complete Schedule

The ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on December 12 in the United Arab Emirates, bringing together eight of Asia’s most promising youth cricket teams ahead of the U19 World Cup. With India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Malaysia, and hosts UAE competing, the stage is set for a thrilling week of high-stakes youth cricket.

When Is IND vs PAK U19 Match?

The most anticipated clash of the group stage, India U19 vs Pakistan U19, will take place on Sunday, December 14, at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The encounter could play a decisive role in the Group A standings, making it one of the must-watch fixtures of the tournament.

What Is the Tournament Format?

The U19 Asia Cup will follow a 50-over format. The eight teams are divided into two groups of four. The top two sides from each group will move into the semifinals, where Group A toppers meet Group B runners-up, and vice versa. The final is scheduled for December 21, completing a fast-paced yet competitive campaign.

Full Groups for ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup

Group A: India, Pakistan, Malaysia, UAE

Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal

Each group offers a mix of title contenders and rising teams looking to make their mark in Asian youth cricket. India and Pakistan headline Group A, while defending champions Bangladesh lead Group B.

Full Squads: Who Are the Key Names to Watch?

India’s U19 squad features Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, and wicketkeepers Abhigyan Kundu and Harvansh Singh. Pakistan’s squad is led by Saad Baig, with talents like Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Farhan Yousuf, and Shahzaib Khan.

Defending champions Bangladesh bring a balanced lineup under Azizul Hakim Tamim, while Sri Lanka’s squad blends power hitters and crafty bowlers under captain Vimath Dinsara.

Afghanistan, Nepal, UAE, and Malaysia round out the competition with several rising stars who could surprise tournament favorites.

Full Schedule: Key Matches to Track

The U19 Asia Cup begins on December 12, with India opening their campaign against UAE. Pakistan face Malaysia the same day. The fixture list spreads across the ICC Academy and The Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

Highlighted Fixtures:

• Dec 12: India U19 vs UAE U19

• Dec 12: Pakistan U19 vs Malaysia U19

• Dec 14: India U19 vs Pakistan U19

• Dec 19: Semi-Finals

• Dec 21: Final

The India-Pakistan clash is expected to command enormous viewership, making it a crucial fixture not only for fans but also for tournament momentum.

How to Watch ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025

Cricket fans in India can catch every match live.

• TV: Sony Sports Network

• Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

Viewers in other regions can check local listings or follow live updates on major cricket platforms, including ACC’s official channels.

Why This Tournament Matters Ahead of U19 World Cup

The U19 Asia Cup has always served as a launchpad for future international stars. With the ICC U19 World Cup scheduled early next year, this tournament gives teams a chance to fine-tune combinations and provides selectors vital insights into squad depth. Several players from past editions have gone on to become senior team stalwarts, making this event essential for spotting the next generation of cricketing greats.