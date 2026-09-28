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'Achievements come along, milestones never my focus': Virat Kohli reflects on 15,000 ODI runs after record-breaking 139 against West Indies

Virat Kohli reflected on his 15,000 ODI-run milestone after smashing an unbeaten 139 against West Indies in the first ODI. The India star said milestones have never been his focus and stressed the importance of staying fit, mentally fresh and enjoying his game.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 07:22 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 07:22 AM IST
'Achievements come along, milestones never my focus': Virat Kohli reflects on 15,000 ODI runs after record-breaking 139 against West Indies
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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