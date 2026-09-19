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Adam Zampa creates history, becomes fastest Australian spinner to 200 ODI wickets

Adam Zampa became the fastest Australian spinner to reach 200 ODI wickets, achieving the milestone in 123 matches against Zimbabwe. Zampa surpassed Shane Warne’s record of 125 matches as Australia secured an 84-run win to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Adam Zampa creates history, becomes fastest Australian spinner to 200 ODI wickets
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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