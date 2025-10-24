Adam Zampa Hails ‘Great Battle’ After Match-Winning Spell Against India In Adelaide ODI

Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa expressed delight after playing a decisive role in his team’s victory over India in the second ODI at Adelaide. The experienced spinner described the encounter as a “great battle,” praising both sides for their adaptability and competitive spirit.

Zampa was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his brilliant figures of 4/60 in 10 overs, dismissing key Indian batters, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, to dismantle India’s middle order and tilt the match in Australia’s favour.

“Always a Great Battle Against India,” Says Zampa

“Nice to beat India; it’s always a great battle with them,” Zampa said during the post-match presentation. “Both teams adapt really well to conditions, and it’s always good to test ourselves against a quality side like India. I’m grateful to come on to bowl after Starc; it makes my job easier. (Captain Marsh) is calm, never emotional, and we older guys run our own show,” he added.

Australia Seal Series 2-0 After Strong All-Round Performance

Earlier, Australia won the toss and sent India in to bat. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill began steadily before Xavier Bartlett (3/39) struck early, dismissing Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0) to leave India struggling at 17/2.

Rohit (87) anchored the innings with Shreyas Iyer (61 off 77 balls) in a vital 118-run stand. Later, Axar Patel (44 off 41) continued his fine form, but Adam Zampa’s spell broke India’s resistance, restricting them to 264/9 after late contributions from Harshit Rana (24)* and Arshdeep Singh (13).

In reply, Australia overcame early setbacks at 54/2 through composed knocks from Matt Short (74 off 78), *Cooper Connolly (61 off 53)**, and Mitchell Owen (36 off 23). Despite India’s bowlers, Washington Sundar (2/37), Arshdeep (2/41), and Harshit (2/59) striking intermittently, Australia chased down the target comfortably.

With this win, Australia secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, highlighting their depth and composure under pressure. Zampa’s performance once again reaffirmed his value as one of the most consistent ODI spinners in world cricket.