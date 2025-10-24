Advertisement
Adam Zampa Hails ‘Great Battle’ After Match-Winning Spell Against India In Adelaide ODI

Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa expressed delight after playing a decisive role in his team’s victory over India in the second ODI at Adelaide. 

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
Image Credit:- X

Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa expressed delight after playing a decisive role in his team’s victory over India in the second ODI at Adelaide. The experienced spinner described the encounter as a “great battle,” praising both sides for their adaptability and competitive spirit.

Zampa was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his brilliant figures of 4/60 in 10 overs, dismissing key Indian batters, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, to dismantle India’s middle order and tilt the match in Australia’s favour.

“Always a Great Battle Against India,” Says Zampa

“Nice to beat India; it’s always a great battle with them,” Zampa said during the post-match presentation. “Both teams adapt really well to conditions, and it’s always good to test ourselves against a quality side like India. I’m grateful to come on to bowl after Starc; it makes my job easier. (Captain Marsh) is calm, never emotional, and we older guys run our own show,” he added.

Australia Seal Series 2-0 After Strong All-Round Performance

Earlier, Australia won the toss and sent India in to bat. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill began steadily before Xavier Bartlett (3/39) struck early, dismissing Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0) to leave India struggling at 17/2.

Rohit (87) anchored the innings with Shreyas Iyer (61 off 77 balls) in a vital 118-run stand. Later, Axar Patel (44 off 41) continued his fine form, but Adam Zampa’s spell broke India’s resistance, restricting them to 264/9 after late contributions from Harshit Rana (24)* and Arshdeep Singh (13).

In reply, Australia overcame early setbacks at 54/2 through composed knocks from Matt Short (74 off 78), *Cooper Connolly (61 off 53)**, and Mitchell Owen (36 off 23). Despite India’s bowlers, Washington Sundar (2/37), Arshdeep (2/41), and Harshit (2/59) striking intermittently, Australia chased down the target comfortably.

With this win, Australia secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, highlighting their depth and composure under pressure. Zampa’s performance once again reaffirmed his value as one of the most consistent ODI spinners in world cricket.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

