Adam Zampa Ruled Out of IND vs AUS 1st T20I, This Star Player Named As Replacement

AUS vs IND: Australia will be without their key leg-spinner Adam Zampa for the first T20I against India, scheduled to take place on October 29, 2025. The match, which marks the beginning of the five-match T20I series, will see Australia making some changes to their bowling unit as they prepare for life without their premier spinner in the opener.

Zampa Unavailable for 1st T20I

Adam Zampa, who has been a consistent performer for Australia in the white-ball formats, will miss the first T20I due to personal reasons. According to reports, Zampa is staying back in Australia as he and his wife are expecting their second child. The leg-spinner had also missed the first ODI against India in Perth earlier this month for the same reason.

Zampa’s absence will be a big blow for the Australian bowling attack, especially considering his impressive record against India in limited-overs cricket. His ability to control the middle overs and pick crucial wickets has been one of Australia’s key strengths in recent years.

Tanveer Sangha Named as Replacement

In Zampa’s absence, young spinner Tanveer Sangha has been called up as his replacement for the opening match. The 22-year-old leg-spinner has been steadily rising through the ranks and impressed with his control and variations in the domestic circuit. He will have the opportunity to showcase his talent against a strong Indian batting lineup featuring the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Rinku Singh.

Australia’s Squad for IND vs AUS T20Is

Mitchell Marsh will lead the Australian side, which features a balanced mix of experienced campaigners and emerging players. The squad includes several rotational options, with bowlers like Sean Abbott, Mahli Beardman, Ben Dwarshuis, and Glenn Maxwell being available for specific matches.

Australia T20I Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

India’s Squad for the T20I Series

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have named a strong 16-member squad with several young stars. The team includes power-hitters like Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma, while Jasprit Bumrah returns to lead the pace attack.

India T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

The India vs Australia T20I series promises to be a thrilling contest between two power-packed sides. With several key players missing and youngsters stepping up, both teams will aim to find the right balance ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 preparations.