Adil Rashid Commits To White-Ball Format, Shuts Door On Test Cricket Says, 'You Do Have Age Factor In Mind'

Veteran England spinner Adil Rashid continues to make vital contributions in white-ball cricket at the age of 37. Recently, he took eight wickets in three ODIs against South Africa and has been named in England’s playing XI for the first T20I against the Proteas. Rashid, a World Cup winner in both ODI and T20 formats, has not played red-ball cricket since 2019. Though he hasn't formally retired from Test cricket, he is unlikely to return to the format soon.

Rashid shared insights into his retirement plans, emphasizing his focus on continuing as long as his body allows. "I like to take it a game at a time, a day at a time and not look too far ahead in terms of World Cups in years to come. Just let things unfold and nature take its course," he said ahead of the T20I against South Africa. He acknowledged the age factor but remains optimistic: "You do have the age factor in the back of your mind about getting to 40, 41, but who knows what can happen in one, two, three years' time? You want to play cricket for as long as possible, as long as the body can hold and you are performing to a certain level. If I am well, I will try my best. Hopefully, if I keep performing, I can carry on."

ALSO READ - Brevis To Pretoria, Markram To Super Giants, Mulder To JSK : SA20 2026 Full Squads Breakdown - Star Players And New Signings

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ashes Return?

Regarding the Ashes series, Rashid has ruled out a return to red-ball cricket despite any potential calls from England. "It would be a no. I am quite comfortable and confident with what I have been doing since when I finished with red-ball cricket. I'm sure that won't come as the spinners coming through will put good performances in. I am sure England have got that sorted," he stated confidently.

England is entering a transitional phase with a focus on white-ball cricket, and Rashid’s role remains pivotal. His experience and skill continue to bolster the team as they prepare for key upcoming tournaments. England’s playing XI for the 1st T20I against South Africa includes notable names such as Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (captain), Sam Curran, and Jofra Archer, alongside Rashid in the bowling attack. Rashid’s mindset is clear: to keep playing and contributing as long as possible. His pragmatic and steady approach has made him a respected figure in English cricket, especially in white-ball formats, as he balances experience and fitness in his ongoing cricket journey.