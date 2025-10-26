Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2976430https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/adil-rashid-three-wickets-away-from-becoming-england-s-2nd-highest-odi-wicket-taker-2976430.html
NewsCricket
ADIL RASHID

Adil Rashid Three Wickets Away From Becoming England’s 2nd-Highest ODI Wicket-Taker

England spinner Adil Rashid is three wickets away from surpassing Darren Gough to become England’s second-highest ODI wicket-taker. With 232 wickets in 155 ODIs, Rashid aims to move up the charts during the first ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2025, 01:51 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Adil Rashid Three Wickets Away From Becoming England’s 2nd-Highest ODI Wicket-TakerImage Source: X

England spinner Adil Rashid is just three wickets away from overtaking pacer Darren Gough to become Three Lions' second-highest wicket-taker in the 50-over format. Rashid could achieve this upward movement in charts during his side's first ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Currently in 155 ODIs, Rashid has 232 wickets at an average of 31.39, with best figures of 5/27, 10 four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls. He is England's most successful spinner in ODIs.

The top two spots in the England ODI bowling charts are occupied by: James Anderson (269 wickets in 194 matches at an average of 29.22, best figures of 5/23, two five-fors and 11 four-fers), followed by Gough (234 wickets in 158 ODIs at an average of 26.29, with best figures of 5/44, 10 four-fers and two five-wicket hauls.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This year in 12 ODIs, England's star spinner has taken 27 wickets at an average of 20.74, with best figures of 4/63 and an economy rate of 5.71. He is the second-highest wicket-taker this year in ODIs and top-wicket taker for England this year in the format.

The three-match ODI series comes after a three-match T20I series, which England won 1-0, with two matches being washouts.

Squads:

England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Sonny Baker, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dna with rahul sinha
DNA Decodes: Ex-Trishul - Why Pakistan Is Terrified By India's War Drills
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi
Aga Syed Slams NC Leadership, Accuses Party Of 'Betrayal Of Public Trust'
Cyclone Montha
IMD Issues Red Alert As Cyclone Montha Approaches India’s East Coast
Pakistan terror export
Report Exposes Pakistan’s Kashmir Obsession: A 78-Year Industry Of Terror
Lakhvinder Kumar
CBI Arrests Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Key Aide Lakhvinder Kumar
Hooghly accident
West Bengal: Three Killed In Road Accident After Car Rams Vehicle In Hooghly
Karnataka
Bengaluru Man Arrested For Forcing Woman To Embrace Islam For Marriage
Pakistan Afghanistan talks
Pakistan Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Peace Talks With Afghanistan Fail In Istanbul
12 Months Travel India
12 Months, 12 Best Places To Visit In India
Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti Seeks Transfer Of All J-K Undertrial Prisoners To Local Jails