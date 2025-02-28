AFG vs AUS Live Streaming FREE, CT-2025 : When, Where And How To Watch Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 10th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online In India?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is heating up as Afghanistan takes on Australia in a high-stakes clash. With a semi-final berth on the line, both teams will give it their all to secure a spot in the knockouts. Here’s everything you need to know about AFG vs AUS live streaming, match details, squads, and key highlights. Afghanistan has already made headlines in this tournament, stunning England and knocking them out of contention. Now, they face Australia in a must-win encounter. Australia, sitting at three points, and Afghanistan, with two points, both need a victory to advance to the semi-finals. The pressure is immense, and fans can expect an exhilarating contest.

When and Where is the Afghanistan vs Australia Match?

Date: February 27, 2025

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Toss Timing: 2:00 PM IST

How to Watch AFG vs AUS Live Streaming & TV Telecast in India and Worldwide

Cricket fans across the globe can catch all the action live. Here’s a detailed guide on where to watch:

Live Telecast in India

TV Channels: Star Sports, Sports18

Live Streaming: JioHotstar (App & Website)

Live Streaming in Other Countries

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Myco App, Tamasha App

USA: Willow TV

UK: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports App & Website

UAE & MENA: CricLife Max, CricLife Max 2, StarzPlay

AFG vs AUS: Key Players to Watch

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan: The spin wizard can dismantle Australia’s batting order with his sharp googlies.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: The explosive opener will be crucial in giving Afghanistan a strong start.

Mohammad Nabi: The experienced all-rounder’s contributions with bat and ball can be a game-changer.

Australia

Steven Smith: The captain’s role will be pivotal in holding the batting lineup together.

Glenn Maxwell: The power-hitter can take on Afghanistan’s spinners in the middle overs.

Adam Zampa: With his ability to strike in the middle overs, Zampa will be Australia’s trump card.