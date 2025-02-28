Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2865238https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/afg-vs-aus-live-streaming-free-ct-2025-when-where-and-how-to-watch-afghanistan-vs-australia-icc-champions-trophy-10th-match-live-telecast-on-tv-mobile-apps-laptop-online-in-india-2865238.html
NewsCricket
AFG VS AUS LIVE STREAMING

AFG vs AUS Live Streaming FREE, CT-2025 : When, Where And How To Watch Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 10th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online In India?

AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: When, where, and how to watch Afghanistan vs Australia match online and on TV.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 09:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AFG vs AUS Live Streaming FREE, CT-2025 : When, Where And How To Watch Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 10th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online In India?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is heating up as Afghanistan takes on Australia in a high-stakes clash. With a semi-final berth on the line, both teams will give it their all to secure a spot in the knockouts. Here’s everything you need to know about AFG vs AUS live streaming, match details, squads, and key highlights. Afghanistan has already made headlines in this tournament, stunning England and knocking them out of contention. Now, they face Australia in a must-win encounter. Australia, sitting at three points, and Afghanistan, with two points, both need a victory to advance to the semi-finals. The pressure is immense, and fans can expect an exhilarating contest.

Also Read: Most Expensive Player Of Champions Trophy 2025 — Not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Or Shubman Gill But THIS Cricketer Earned Rs 3 Lakhs Per Run - In Pics

When and Where is the Afghanistan vs Australia Match?

Date: February 27, 2025
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan
Time: 2:30 PM IST
Toss Timing: 2:00 PM IST

How to Watch AFG vs AUS Live Streaming & TV Telecast in India and Worldwide

Cricket fans across the globe can catch all the action live. Here’s a detailed guide on where to watch:

Live Telecast in India

TV Channels: Star Sports, Sports18
Live Streaming: JioHotstar (App & Website)

Live Streaming in Other Countries

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Myco App, Tamasha App
USA: Willow TV
UK: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports App & Website
UAE & MENA: CricLife Max, CricLife Max 2, StarzPlay

AFG vs AUS: Key Players to Watch
Afghanistan

Rashid Khan: The spin wizard can dismantle Australia’s batting order with his sharp googlies.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz: The explosive opener will be crucial in giving Afghanistan a strong start.
Mohammad Nabi: The experienced all-rounder’s contributions with bat and ball can be a game-changer.

Australia

Steven Smith: The captain’s role will be pivotal in holding the batting lineup together.
Glenn Maxwell: The power-hitter can take on Afghanistan’s spinners in the middle overs.
Adam Zampa: With his ability to strike in the middle overs, Zampa will be Australia’s trump card.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

AFG vs AUS live streamingAFG vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 liveAfghanistan vs Australia live telecasthow to watch AFG vs AUS liveAFG vs AUS match live onlineAfghanistan vs Australia live cricket streamingChampions Trophy 2025 live matchAFG vs AUS live score updatesAustralia vs Afghanistan live telecast in IndiaICC Champions Trophy 2025 streamingAFG vs AUS match timingwhere to watch AFG vs AUS liveAFG vs AUS live stream freeICC Champions Trophy 2025 live coverageAfghanistan vs Australia today match liveAFG vs AUS live commentaryAFG vs AUS match predictionAFG vs AUS key playersAfghanistan vs Australia semi-final raceAustralia vs Afghanistan head-to-head statsAFG vs AUS Champions Trophy match highlightsICC Champions Trophy live updatesAFG vs AUS free live streamingAfghanistan vs Australia live streaming on mobileAustralia vs Afghanistan match start timeAFG vs AUS TV channel detailsAfghanistan vs Australia live match linkICC Champions Trophy today’s match live
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK