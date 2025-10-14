AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Where to Stream AFG vs BAN Online in India

Afghanistan are set to face Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the series at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. With Afghanistan leading the series 2-0, the stage is set for a thrilling finale. Fans across India and around the world are eagerly looking for AFG vs BAN live cricket streaming and match updates.

The first two matches of the series saw Afghanistan claim a convincing edge, avenging their T20I series whitewash and proving their dominance in the 50-over format. Tuesday’s clash promises intense cricket action as Afghanistan look to complete a 3-0 series sweep over the Bangla Tigers.

How Did Afghanistan Dominate the First Two ODIs?

Afghanistan’s journey in the series has been marked by standout individual performances. In the 1st ODI, Ibrahim Zadran’s 95-run innings was pivotal, lifting the Afghan total when other batters struggled. Bangladesh’s bowling captain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, tried to keep his side afloat with 3 crucial wickets, but the team’s batting collapsed in the chase.

The 2nd ODI saw Rashid Khan dismantle Bangladesh’s batting lineup with 5 wickets, complemented by Azmatullah Omarzai’s 3-wicket haul. Bangladesh, in response, was skittled for just 109, with Towhid Hridoy top-scoring with a mere 24. These performances highlight why Afghanistan are now favorites for the final ODI.

When and Where Can Fans Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live?

For cricket enthusiasts in India, the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. Viewers can enjoy uninterrupted coverage with ball-by-ball commentary.

The toss is scheduled for 5 PM IST, with the match starting at 5:30 PM IST. Fans looking for a live TV telecast can tune into Eurosport India for comprehensive coverage of the game.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch in the 3rd ODI?

Afghanistan’s success in the series has largely come from the brilliance of Ibrahim Zadran and Rashid Khan. Zadran has been a dependable run-scorer in challenging conditions, while Rashid continues to trouble Bangladesh’s top order with his lethal spin.

For Bangladesh, Towhid Hridoy is expected to lead the batting resistance, but consistency remains a concern. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz will also play a crucial role with both bat and ball if Bangladesh hopes to avoid a series sweep.

What Does the Pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium Offer?

Sheikh Zayed Stadium has traditionally favored spinners while providing some assistance to pacers with changes in pace. Batting first can be tricky as posting the right total is often challenging, making spin and strategy pivotal. Afghanistan’s spin duo of Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai will look to exploit these conditions fully.

Who Is Likely to Win the Third ODI?

Given Afghanistan’s dominant performances in the first two matches, the odds favor them to complete a clean sweep. Bangladesh will need a significant turnaround in batting and strategic bowling to challenge the Afghans. While Towhid Hridoy and Mustafizur Rahman may provide resistance, Afghanistan’s momentum and consistency make them strong favorites.

Where Can You Follow Live Scores and Updates?

For fans unable to watch the live stream, platforms like Indian Express Cricket and FanCode provide live scores, commentary, and match highlights. Staying updated on AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI live score ensures no moment of the action is missed.