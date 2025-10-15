AFG vs BAN: Afghanistan Complete 3-0 ODI Sweep Over Bangladesh With Dominant 200-Run Win

AFG vs BAN: Afghanistan completed a stunning comeback in international cricket by blanking Bangladesh 3-0 in the ODI series, securing a resounding 200-run victory in the final match at Abu Dhabi. The triumph came as sweet revenge after their 3-0 defeat in the preceding T20I series, showcasing Afghanistan’s strength and composure in the 50-over format.

Zadran’s Classy 95 Sets Up Strong Total

After winning the toss, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi opted to bat first, and the decision proved spot on. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran provided a solid foundation with a 74-run stand. While Gurbaz departed for a brisk 42, Zadran anchored the innings beautifully.

The stylish right-hander fell just short of a century, scoring 95 off 103 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes. Despite regular wickets falling around him, Zadran’s composure helped Afghanistan maintain a healthy run rate.

Nabi’s Late Blitz Propels Afghanistan to 293

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi provided the perfect finish to the innings. Coming in at a crucial juncture, Nabi unleashed a brutal assault on the Bangladeshi bowlers, smashing an unbeaten 62 off just 37 deliveries. His innings featured four fours and five towering sixes, helping Afghanistan reach a strong total of 293 for 9 in 50 overs.

For Bangladesh, Saif Hassan impressed with figures of 3 for 6, while Hasan Mahmud and Tanvir Islam chipped in with two wickets each.

Bilal Sami’s Five-Wicket Haul Destroys Bangladesh

Chasing 294, Bangladesh faltered right from the start. Their top and middle order collapsed under sustained pressure from Afghanistan’s bowlers. Only Saif Hassan showed resistance with 43 runs, but his lone fight wasn’t enough to save the visitors from humiliation.

Paceman Bilal Sami was the hero of the innings, producing a sensational spell of 5 for 33 in 7.1 overs. Rashid Khan complemented him perfectly with figures of 3 for 12 as Bangladesh were bundled out for just 93 runs in 27.1 overs.

Zadran Named Player of the Series

Ibrahim Zadran, who piled up 213 runs across the three ODIs at an average of 71, was deservedly named Player of the Series for his consistency and match-winning performances. With this emphatic win, Afghanistan wrapped up a historic 3-0 sweep a result that underlined their growing dominance in ODI cricket.

Afghanistan will now shift focus to the longer format, taking on Zimbabwe in a one-off Test in Harare starting October 20. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will return home to prepare for their upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning October 18.