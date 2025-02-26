AFG vs ENG: Ibrahim Zadran Wreaks Havoc, Breaks THIS Record In Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan star batter Ibrahim Zadran wreaked havoc after he broke the ICC Champions Trophy's all-time record for the highest individual score while taking part in the Group B fixture clash against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. The right-hand batter smashed 177 runs, tormenting the English bowlers all around the park.

Ibrahim Zadran failed to make an impact with the bat in his first match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against South Africa. The 23-year-old batter recovered from the torrid outing he had and went on to make the highest individual score against England.

On the back of this record, Ibrahim Zadran crossed England's Ben Duckett who had made 165 against Australia earlier in the tournament. Ibrahim Zadran also became the first batter from Afghanistan to hit a century in the history of the Champions Trophy.

IZadran18 (177) now holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs for Afghanistan, having broken his own previous record of 162 runs.



Highest individual scores in Champions Trophy

177 Ibrahim Zadran 100 vs Eng Lahore 2025

165 Ben Duckett vs Aus Lahore 2025

145*Nathan Astle vs USA The Oval 2004

145 Andy Flower vs Ind Colombo RPS 2002

141*Sourav Ganguly vs SA Nairobi 2000

141 Sachin Tendulkar vs Aus Dhaka 1998

141 Graeme Smith vs Eng Centurion 2009

Ibrahim’s century was special citing the fact that he made a comeback after a long injury haul. The young batter was sidelined since Afghanistan’s semi-final against South Africa in the T20 World Cup, after an ankle injury.

“There’s nothing I want more than to return to the field, represent my beloved country, and deliver performances that make you all proud,” Ibrahim wrote in a social media post.

"Your love and support mean everything to me, and it’s what keeps me motivated through every challenge. I’ll be back stronger, In sha Allah,” Ibrahim added.