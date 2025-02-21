AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fantasy Picks, Full Squads, Predicted Playing 11s For Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match

Afghanistan will make their debut in the ICC Champions Trophy with a difficult match-up against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 20.

Both Afghanistan and South Africa have done well in the ICC tournaments in the recent past and they will look to continue their good work in the Champions Trophy.

Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan have won eight of their last 10 completed ODIs, including a 2-1 series win over South Africa. On the other hand, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa are coming into this tournament with six ODI losses in a row in absence of their first-choice players, who were busy with franchise T20 commitments.

Predicted Playing XI For AFG vs SA

Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

South Africa Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch

AFG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Head-to-Head Fantasy Team

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Ibrahim Zadran, David Miller

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen (c), Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Lungi Ngidi

Squads for SA Vs AFG Champions Trophy Match

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran