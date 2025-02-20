AFG VS SA Free Live Streaming: When, Where, And How To Watch Afghanistan Vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Online In India

AFG VS SA Free Live Streaming: South Africa will lock horns with Afghanistan in the third match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday, Feb 21 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Afghan team has had a toast turvy ride so far as they suffered defeats in their two warm-up matches while South Africa will enter the game with a lot of confidence. The Proteas achieved a hard-fought three-wicket victory over Pakistan in their sole warm-up encounter.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details

When will the South Africa vs Afghanistan Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Match be held?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Match will be held on Friday (February 21).

Where will the South Africa vs Afghanistan Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Match take place?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Match will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the South Africa Vs Afghanistan Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Match start?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Match will start at 2:30 PM IST.

How to watch the South Africa vs Afghanistan Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Match live on TV in India?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Match will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Sports18 channels in India.

How to watch live streaming of the South Africa vs Afghanistan Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Match?

South Africa vs Afghanistan Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar App and website.

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.