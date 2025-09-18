AFG Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 T20I FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch AFG vs SL Asia Cup 11th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online?

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in a high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 encounter on Thursday, September 18, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game has effectively turned into a virtual knockout, with both teams fighting for a place in the next round.

Group Equation and Qualification Scenarios

Sri Lanka currently sit at the top of the table with four points from two matches. Bangladesh also have four points but have completed all their fixtures. Afghanistan, with two points from two games, remain in contention with one match left to play against Sri Lanka.

If Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan, they will advance to the next round alongside Bangladesh. However, if Afghanistan manage to upset Sri Lanka, all three teams will finish with four points each. In that case, net run rate (NRR) will decide the two qualifiers.

This scenario puts Bangladesh in serious trouble. Their NRR of -0.270 is far weaker compared to Afghanistan (+2.150) and Sri Lanka (+1.546). An Afghanistan victory would almost certainly eliminate Bangladesh, despite their four points.

Afghanistan’s Hopes Rest on Spin Power

Led by Rashid Khan, Afghanistan will look to bounce back from their narrow defeat to Bangladesh. Their strength lies in their spin attack, with Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad expected to play key roles. Afghanistan will hope their top order, including Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, can provide a solid start to support their bowlers.

Sri Lanka Aim for Perfect Group Stage

Charith Asalanka’s Sri Lanka have been clinical so far, winning both of their matches to remain unbeaten. With batters like Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kusal Perera in good form, the Lankans will look to maintain their dominance and finish the group stage with a perfect record. Their bowling, led by Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, has also been highly effective.

AFG vs SL Asia Cup: Match Details

Fixture: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025

Date: Thursday, September 18

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM IST)

TV Broadcast (India): Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv and FanCode app/website

AFG vs SL Asia Cup: Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi.