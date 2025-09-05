AFG vs UAE 6th T20I Live Streaming: Watch Afghanistan vs UAE Tri-Series 2025 Live from Sharjah

The UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 is heating up, and all eyes are on the 6th T20I clash between Afghanistan (AFG) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Following Afghanistan's stunning win over Pakistan in the previous fixture, Rashid Khan’s side is now one step closer to the final. Meanwhile, the UAE faces a do-or-die situation, needing victories in their remaining matches to stay alive in the tournament.

Scheduled for Friday, September 5, 2025, at 8:30 PM IST, cricket fans across the globe can catch the action via FanCode (app & website) for live streaming and updates. This match promises high-octane T20 cricket, with both teams showcasing talented line-ups eager to make a mark.

Afghanistan vs UAE: Series Context and Stakes

This will be the second encounter between Afghanistan and UAE in the tri-series. Afghanistan won the first meeting convincingly by 38 runs, highlighting their dominance in the shorter format. Their triumph over Pakistan in the previous match has boosted morale, and they now aim to maintain their winning streak to secure a finals berth.

For UAE, the stakes are higher. Playing two matches in just 24 hours, the hosts need back-to-back wins to stay in contention. With the home crowd behind them, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem and his men are determined to turn the tide, but they face a formidable Afghanistan side brimming with confidence.

Probable Playing XIs and Key Players

Afghanistan Playing XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

United Arab Emirates Playing XI:

Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan DSouza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique

Top Performers to Watch:

Sediqullah Atal (AFG) – A consistent force at the top of the order, Atal has amassed 141 runs at an average of 47, anchoring Afghanistan’s innings in the tri-series.

Rashid Khan (AFG) – The Afghan skipper and star leg-spinner remains a match-winner. His ability to control the middle overs and strike at crucial moments makes him pivotal for Afghanistan’s title ambitions.

Pitch Report and Match Prediction

The Sharjah pitch traditionally favors teams batting first. Early runs come easier, but spinners become impactful as the game progresses, making the second innings tricky for batters. Patience and strategic shot selection will be key.

Match Prediction: Afghanistan are favorites to win, regardless of the toss:

If Afghanistan bowl first: UAE likely scores 135-145, giving AFG a manageable chase.

If UAE bowls first: Afghanistan could post a challenging 165-175, putting UAE under pressure.

The prediction is based on team form, individual performances, and historical head-to-head statistics, where Afghanistan leads with 11 wins out of 14 encounters.

Why This Match Matters

This game is not just a tri-series fixture—it’s a statement. Afghanistan aims to cement their dominance in the T20 format, while UAE looks to prove their mettle against top-tier competition. Every run, wicket, and over could dramatically influence the final table and impact the momentum heading into the finals.

Cricket fans and enthusiasts should follow the live score, ball-by-ball updates, and expert commentary to fully experience the excitement. With high stakes, star players, and a raucous Sharjah crowd, this AFG vs UAE T20I clash is set to deliver unforgettable cricketing moments.

Catch AFG vs UAE 6th T20I Live:

Date & Time: Friday, September 5, 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Live Streaming: FanCode app & website

Stay updated with live scores, match highlights, and in-depth analysis to follow every twist and turn of this thrilling UAE Tri-Series 2025 encounter.