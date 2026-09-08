/Afghanistan announce action-packed UAE series with Bangladesh, Zimbabwe...; Check full schedule

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury also echoed the same sentiments and said, "The Test match and the tri-nation series promise an exciting period of cricket for fans in both Bangladesh and Afghanistan. We attach great importance to Tests, and this will be an excellent opportunity for our players to experience red-ball cricket in the UAE for the first time and challenge themselves against a formidable Afghanistan side that has traditionally performed well in these conditions. We thank the Afghanistan Cricket Board for arranging this tour and the tri-nation series, which also features Zimbabwe. It promises to be a highly competitive tournament, and we look forward to an exciting few weeks of international cricket."