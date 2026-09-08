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  • /Afghanistan announce action-packed UAE series with Bangladesh, Zimbabwe...; Check full schedule

Afghanistan announce action-packed UAE series with Bangladesh, Zimbabwe...; Check full schedule

Afghanistan are set for a busy UAE schedule featuring Tests, ODIs and T20Is against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. The multi-format series will run from October 9 to November 17, 2026.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 01:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
Afghanistan announce action-packed UAE series with Bangladesh, Zimbabwe...; Check full schedule
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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