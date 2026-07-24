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Afghanistan announce ODI squad for Ireland series; Fazalhaq Farooqi returns, Mohammad Nabi dropped

Fazalhaq Farooqi returns to Afghanistan’s ODI squad for the five-match Ireland series, while veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi misses out. Rahmat Shah will lead Afghanistan in his first assignment as the team’s full-time ODI captain.

Published: Jul 24, 2026, 05:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
Afghanistan announce ODI squad for Ireland series; Fazalhaq Farooqi returns, Mohammad Nabi dropped
Image Credit: IANS

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