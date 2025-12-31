Afghanistan Announce T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: GT Star Named Captain, MI’s Rs4.8 Cr Pick Left Out; Check Full Squad

Afghanistan have officially unveiled their 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with Rashid Khan set to continue as captain. The selection brings encouraging news for the side, as experienced all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq have both made their return to the national setup.

The squad announcement confirms that Gulbadin, whose most recent T20I appearance came in September, has regained fitness and form to earn his place back. Naveen-ul-Haq also returns after missing action since December 2024 while recovering from a shoulder injury. Their inclusion is seen as a significant boost for Afghanistan ahead of the global tournament.

Mi Boy left out of main squad

One of the notable decisions in the selection process was the exclusion of young spinner Allah Ghazanfar from the main squad. He has been replaced by Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, with Ghazanfar named in the reserve list instead. The move highlights the team management’s preference for experience as Afghanistan prepare for the high-pressure event.

The squad named for the World Cup will also take part in a three-match T20I series against West Indies starting January 19. The series will serve as Afghanistan’s final preparation phase ahead of the tournament.

Chief selector explains selection calls

Chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil acknowledged the intense competition for places and underlined the importance of welcoming back senior players. He also addressed the difficult call regarding Ghazanfar’s omission from the main squad.

"Gulbadin Naib is a big-match player and his return adds value to the squad. We are also pleased to have Naveen-ul-Haq back, which improves the quality of our fast bowling. It was a tough decision to leave AM Ghazanfar out of the main squad to accommodate Mujeeb. Shahidullah Kamal gives us an important left-handed option, which can be decisive in major tournaments," Sulimankhil said.

Afghanistan’s impressive 2024 T20 World Cup run

Afghanistan enjoyed a landmark campaign at the 2024 T20 World Cup, reaching the semi-finals for the first time in their history. Rashid Khan’s side stunned Australia during the group stage before eventually losing to South Africa in the knockout round. Despite the exit, Afghanistan were widely regarded as one of the standout teams of the tournament.

Kabul – December 31, 2025: The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s National Selection Committee has finalized the AfghanAtalan Squad for the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies and the… pic.twitter.com/odBoCbMAWy — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 31, 2025

They will now look to build on that momentum when the 2026 T20 World Cup begins on February 7.

Group and opening fixture details

Afghanistan have been placed in Group D alongside New Zealand, South Africa, UAE and Canada. Their opening match of the tournament will be against New Zealand on February 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Afghanistan squad for 2026 T20 World Cup

Rashid Khan captain

Noor Ahmad

Abdullah Ahmadzai

Sediqullah Atal

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Naveen-ul-Haq

Mohammad Ishaq

Shahidullah Kamal

Mohammad Nabi

Gulbadin Naib

Azmatullah Omarzai

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Darwish Rasooli

Ibrahim Zadran

Afghanistan reserve list

Allah Ghazanfar

Ijaz Ahmadzai

Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi