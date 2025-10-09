Afghanistan Beat Bangladesh By Five Wickets In ODI Series Opener; Rashid Khan, Omarzai Star

AFG vs BAN: Afghanistan began their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on a winning note, clinching a five-wicket victory at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 8. Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai starred with the ball, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah struck composed half-centuries to guide the hosts home.

Hridoy and Miraz Anchor Bangladesh to 221

Bangladesh’s innings got off to a rocky start after Afghan pacer Azmatullah Omarzai struck early blows by dismissing opener Tanzid Hasan and one-drop batter Najmul Hossain Shanto. Saif Hassan looked in decent touch, scoring 26 off 37 balls, but his dismissal to spinner Nangeyalia Kharote left Bangladesh struggling at 53/3 inside 11 overs.

The visitors found some stability through a strong partnership between Towhid Hridoy and captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The pair added 101 runs for the fourth wicket, with Hridoy making a solid 56 off 85 deliveries and Miraz contributing a captain’s knock of 60 off 87 balls. Their stand took Bangladesh beyond the 150-run mark before Rashid Khan spun his web.

The Afghan leg-spinner claimed three crucial wickets, including both set batters, to derail Bangladesh’s innings. Omarzai picked up another towards the end to finish with figures of 3/40, while AM Ghazanfar chipped in with two wickets as Bangladesh were bundled out for 221 in 48.5 overs.

Gurbaz and Rahmat Lead Afghanistan’s Run-Chase

Afghanistan’s chase began with positive intent as openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz added 52 runs for the first wicket. Zadran played a brisk knock of 23 off 25 balls before falling to Tanvir Islam. Gurbaz continued to hold the innings together, reaching a patient fifty off 76 balls, with only one four and one six in his knock.

Rahmat Shah, batting at number four, joined forces with Gurbaz to stitch a crucial 78-run partnership for the third wicket. Rahmat also brought up his half-century, playing a mature hand to stabilize the chase. However, Bangladesh fought back briefly as pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked three wickets (3/31), supported by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who dismissed Gurbaz.

Omarzai Shines All-Round as Afghanistan Seal Win

With the score at 195/5 in 43 overs, the match was still open, but captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (33* off 46) and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (11* off 8) guided Afghanistan safely across the finish line in 47.1 overs.

Azmatullah Omarzai, who earlier took three wickets, contributed a vital 40 off 44 balls, capping off an impressive all-round performance. Rashid Khan’s match-winning spell and disciplined bowling attack ensured Afghanistan’s 1-0 lead in the series, setting the tone for the remaining two matches.