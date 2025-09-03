Afghanistan Beat Pakistan By 18 Runs In Sharjah Amid National Tragedy

AFG vs PAK: Afghanistan registered a memorable 18-run victory over Pakistan in Sharjah, a performance filled with grit and resilience. The triumph came in the backdrop of tragedy at home, where a devastating earthquake has claimed over 1,400 lives. The win, built on discipline and spirit, was a tribute to the nation’s strength in difficult times.

Zadran-Atal Partnership The Backbone

Afghanistan’s batting was anchored by a brilliant 113-run second-wicket stand between Ibrahim Zadran (65) and Sediqullah Atal (64). While the pair stood tall, no other batter crossed single figures. Their fluent partnership featured clever rotation of strike and timely acceleration, especially when they took 20 runs off Sufiyan Muqeem in the 14th over. It became the second-highest second-wicket stand in Afghanistan’s T20I history.

Pakistan Bowlers Restrict But Fail To Contain

Despite the big partnership, Pakistan’s bowlers had their moments. Faheem Ashraf delivered a tight spell, and Saim Ayub was economical in the middle overs. Afghanistan finished below par at 169, leaving Pakistan a chaseable target under wet, dewy conditions.

Farooqi Sets The Tone Early

Chasing 170, Pakistan lost Saim Ayub to a golden duck and Sahibzada Farhan soon after, both to Fazalhaq Farooqi’s incisive opening burst. While Fakhar Zaman briefly countered with a 15-run over off Gulbadin Omarzai, Pakistan never truly settled.

Spin Trio Turns The Game

Afghanistan’s spinners Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammad Nabi took charge under the lights. Despite the dew, they extracted sharp turn and variation, leaving Pakistan’s batters in complete disarray. Noor struck with his very first delivery, while Nabi’s clever change-ups and Rashid’s guile dismantled the middle order. Pakistan collapsed from 62/2 to 82/6, losing 7 wickets for just 49 runs.

Pakistan’s Fightback Falls Short

Haris Rauf offered late resistance with a quick-fire unbeaten 34 off 16 balls, which added some respectability to the scoreboard. But his cameo wasn’t enough as Pakistan fell 18 runs short, bowled out by the relentless Afghan attack.

Historic & Emotional Win

For Afghanistan, the victory was more than just another cricketing triumph it was a morale booster for a nation in mourning. With their spin attack once again proving world-class and a batting partnership to remember, Afghanistan reminded the cricketing world why they are so dangerous when defending totals.