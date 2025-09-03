Afghanistan Cricket Team Balances Triumph and Tragedy: Charity Match Announced Amid Earthquake Devastation

Afghanistan cricket continues to make headlines for both their on-field heroics and their humanitarian efforts. While Rashid Khan’s men extended their dominance in Sharjah with a stirring 18-run victory over Pakistan in the ongoing T20 tri-series, their hearts remain firmly with those back home, where a devastating earthquake in Kunar has claimed more than 1,400 lives and left thousands injured.

Afghanistan to Host Charity Match for Earthquake Survivors

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed that the national team will host a charity cricket match in Khost Province on Friday, with all proceeds going directly to relief and rehabilitation efforts. Every member of the national squad will participate in the fundraiser, underlining cricket’s role as a unifying force in the nation.

“The match is being organised to express solidarity with those affected by the earthquake,” the ACB said in its statement. “We invite fans and citizens to join hands in this charitable event where your contributions can make a significant difference.”

Captain Rashid Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his grief, writing that he was “heartbroken” by the tragedy. The star leg-spinner also launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise further international support. The Afghan Red Crescent Society has reported at least 3,251 injured and more than 8,000 homes destroyed, making this one of the deadliest natural disasters in recent Afghan history.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal Shine

Even amid the tragedy, Afghanistan’s players showed remarkable composure on the field. In Sharjah, openers Ibrahim Zadran (65) and Sediqullah Atal (64) once again provided a solid platform with a 113-run stand, their second consecutive century partnership of the series. Their fluent stroke play and aggressive intent set the tone for a competitive total of 169-5.

Pakistan’s comeback was led by Faheem Ashraf, who delivered a fine spell of 4-27, dismissing both set batters with deceptive slower deliveries. Yet, Afghanistan’s top order had already done enough to post a challenging target.

Afghan Bowlers Dominate: Rashid, Noor, Nabi Spin Web Around Pakistan

Chasing 170, Pakistan faltered under the pressure of Afghanistan’s disciplined bowling attack. Left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooqi removed both openers in the powerplay, leaving Pakistan unsettled at the start.

The spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad then took control, sharing six wickets between them. Rashid’s brilliance was on full display—first with a sharp run-out of Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, followed by the dismissal of Shaheen Afridi with a trademark googly.

The 19-year-old Noor Ahmad, playing his first match of the series, capped off a memorable debut by bowling Faheem Ashraf with the final ball of his spell. By the 17th over, Pakistan had slumped to 111-9, effectively ending the contest.

Only Haris Rauf’s late cameo (34* off 16) offered some resistance, but Pakistan closed on 151-9, 18 runs short.

Bigger Picture: Cricket and Compassion Intertwined

The win means both Afghanistan and Pakistan sit level on four points after three matches, while hosts UAE remain winless ahead of their clash against Pakistan on Thursday. The tri-series final is scheduled for Sunday in Sharjah.

Yet, beyond the cricket, it is Afghanistan’s spirit off the field that has earned global admiration. Only days earlier, the players had pledged their match fees from the UAE game to earthquake victims, further underlining their commitment to their nation in crisis.

The timing of Afghanistan’s cricketing success and humanitarian efforts has given their fans hope and pride. Cricket has often been more than a sport for Afghanistan—it has been a symbol of resilience, unity, and global recognition.

As the charity match in Khost approaches, the Afghan team has once again shown that victory is not only about runs and wickets but also about standing tall for one’s people in their darkest hour.