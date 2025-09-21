Afghanistan Opt For Fresh Faces In T20I And ODI Series Against Bangladesh

Afghanistan’s selectors have surprised many by leaving out some of their established stars for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh in the UAE. With the series featuring three T20Is and three ODIs starting October 2, the shake-up signals a clear intent to experiment and build squad depth.

Senior Players Left Out

Among the most notable omissions are left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, and versatile cricketer Karim Janat. These players have been mainstays in Afghanistan’s white-ball setup, but inconsistent performances and workload concerns seem to have prompted selectors to give them a break. The absence of such experienced names will test Afghanistan’s ability to adapt, particularly in the death-bowling and all-rounder departments.

Young Talent Gets an Opportunity

In their place, Afghanistan has brought in fresh faces who have impressed in domestic cricket. Bashir Ahmad, a 20-year-old seamer, has been handed a maiden call-up as a replacement for Farooqi. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Wafiullah Tarakhil has earned a place in the T20I squad after making headlines in youth cricket.

Selectors have also recalled Abdullah Ahmadzai to the T20I squad, while AM Ghazanfar will feature in the ODIs and remain a reserve option for the T20Is. The influx of youngsters highlights Afghanistan’s focus on grooming players ahead of major ICC tournaments.

Selectors’ Vision

The decision to rest key players is being seen as part of a long-term plan. Afghanistan’s think tank wants to ensure that the squad remains fresh while also giving the next generation valuable exposure. Workload management, especially for bowlers like Farooqi, has also been a factor. Chief selector statements indicate that these changes are less about dropping players and more about expanding the team’s options.

Series Outlook

The T20I series begins on October 2, followed by the ODIs from October 8. Both formats will be played in the UAE, which serves as a familiar home away from home for Afghanistan. The team still boasts star power with Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad leading the spin department, ensuring Afghanistan remains a formidable challenge for Bangladesh.