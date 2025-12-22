Afghanistan Premier League Returns: ACB Announces New Logo, Five Teams, and 10-Year Plan

The Afghanistan Premier League is officially back on the global cricket map. In a landmark ceremony held in Dubai, the Afghanistan Cricket Board revealed the league’s new logo, confirmed a five-team franchise format, and outlined a long-term roadmap that signals ambition, stability, and global intent. After years of uncertainty, the APL’s revival marks a defining moment for Afghanistan cricket and its growing footprint in the T20 ecosystem.

A Fresh Identity and a Clear Calendar

One of the biggest takeaways from the Dubai event was clarity. The ACB confirmed that the Afghanistan Premier League will be held annually during the September to October window, a strategic slot that avoids major international clashes and allows overseas stars to participate. The second edition of the league is scheduled for September 2026 in the United Arab Emirates, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a reliable neutral venue for Afghan cricket.

The newly redesigned APL logo was also unveiled, symbolising a fresh start and a modern identity aligned with global franchise leagues. Officials described the rebranding as a reflection of resilience, progress, and Afghanistan’s evolving cricket culture.

Five Franchises, One Long-Term Vision

The revived Afghanistan Premier League will feature five city-based franchises in its inaugural season. While the official team names will be announced once franchise ownership is finalised, the structure mirrors successful T20 leagues worldwide. More importantly, the ACB confirmed that a 10-year contract has been signed for the APL, ensuring continuity and long-term planning.

This decade-long commitment is crucial. The league’s previous iteration in 2018, despite attracting global icons like Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, and Shahid Afridi, was discontinued after just one season due to financial and integrity concerns. This time, the ACB has stressed governance, sustainability, and commercial stability as core pillars.

Rashid Khan on Opportunity and Growth

Afghanistan’s T20 captain Rashid Khan, one of the country’s most recognisable cricketing exports, highlighted the APL’s role in player development. Speaking at the launch, Rashid described the league as an essential platform for young Afghan cricketers to learn alongside international professionals.

For emerging talents, the Afghanistan Premier League offers exposure, pressure situations, and tactical education that domestic tournaments alone cannot provide. It also creates a direct pathway from local cricket to the national team, something Afghanistan has successfully leveraged in the past.

Mirwais Ashraf: A Financial and Structural Backbone

ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf called the Afghanistan Premier League a foundational and revenue-generating project for the board. Beyond entertainment, the league is expected to strengthen financial support for players, coaches, and administrative staff while enhancing the overall sustainability of Afghan cricket.

Ashraf emphasised that the APL is not just a tournament but a long-term investment in infrastructure, human resources, and global visibility. With a growing Afghan diaspora and rising international interest, the league has the potential to become a significant commercial asset.