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Afghanistan qualify for 2027 ODI World Cup after thrilling 3-wicket win over Ireland

Afghanistan secured their place in the 2027 ODI World Cup after beating Ireland by three wickets in the second ODI. Captain Rashid Khan starred with three wickets and an unbeaten 37 to seal Afghanistan’s fourth straight World Cup appearance.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 11:04 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Afghanistan qualify for 2027 ODI World Cup after thrilling 3-wicket win over Ireland
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Afghanistan qualify for 2027 ODI World Cup after thrilling 3-wicket win over Ireland
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