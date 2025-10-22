Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2975036https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/afghanistan-s-ziaur-rahman-sharifi-surpasses-ravichandran-ashwin-and-pat-cummins-with-record-breaking-test-debut-2975036.html
NewsCricket
ZIAUR RAHMAN SHARIFI

Afghanistan’s Ziaur Rahman Sharifi Surpasses Ravichandran Ashwin And Pat Cummins With Record-Breaking Test Debut

Afghanistan’s young fast bowler Ziaur Rahman Sharifi made a sensational entry into Test cricket, producing a spell to remember as he claimed 7 wickets for 97 runs on debut against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 05:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Afghanistan’s Ziaur Rahman Sharifi Surpasses Ravichandran Ashwin And Pat Cummins With Record-Breaking Test DebutImage Credit:- X

Afghanistan’s young fast bowler Ziaur Rahman Sharifi made a sensational entry into Test cricket, producing a spell to remember as he claimed 7 wickets for 97 runs on debut against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. His fiery performance not only helped Afghanistan gain the upper hand in the match but also etched his name into the record books as one of the finest debutants in modern Test history.

A Debut to Remember

Playing in Afghanistan’s only Test of the 2025 tour of Zimbabwe, the right-arm pacer delivered a remarkable 32-over spell filled with precision, pace, and controlled aggression. Ziaur’s figures of 7/97 are now the best bowling figures by an Afghan cricketer on Test debut, surpassing previous records set by some of his country’s finest bowlers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With this feat, Ziaur not only set a new Afghan milestone but also outshone the debut records of global stars like Ravichandran Ashwin and Pat Cummins, two of modern cricket’s most respected names.

  • Ashwin had taken 6/47 against the West Indies in 2011.
  • Cummins had recorded 6/79 on his debut against South Africa the same year.

Ziaur’s seven-wicket haul now stands taller, showcasing the rise of Afghanistan’s red-ball potential on the international stage.

Top Bowling Figures by Afghan Debutants in Tests

Ziaur Rahman Sharifi – 7/97 vs Zimbabwe, Harare (2025)

Amir Hamza – 5/74 vs West Indies, Lucknow (2019)

Nijat Masood – 5/79 vs Bangladesh, Mirpur (2023)

Naveed Zadran – 4/83 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo (2024)

Yamin Ahmadzai – 3/51 vs India, Bengaluru (2018)

The Match Context

Coming to the match, Zimbabwe ended the second day pretty strongly after reducing Afghanistan to 34/1 with Richard Ngarava taking the only wicket that fell in the second innings on Day 2. 

Zimbabwe had hit 359 in the first innings with Sam Curran's brother Ben Curran scoring his maiden Test century. Sikandar Raza also made a strong 88-ball 65, while Brad Evans - the speedster who took a fifer in the first innings - scored an unbeaten 35 from 48 deliveries. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Ministry of Defence
Ministry Of Defence Conducts First DPR Training Using Global Mapper, Civil 3D
Indian Army
India’s Army Vs China’s PLA: Why Beijing's Force Lacks Credibility - Check
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 22.10.2025: First And Second Round Wednesday Draw
Indian Navy
Maritime Security: Can India, EU & CMF Outsmart Pakistan’s Unproven Template?
Teesta River dispute
Why Bangladesh's Protests Over China-Backed Teesta Project Should Alarm Delhi?
Jammu and Kashmir
The Siege That Held Its Fire: How the Army’s Restraint Preserved Hazratbal
Diwali sweets
Too Many Diwali Sweets ? Try These Amazing 'Mithai Mocktails'
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra Honoured: Rajnath Singh Confers Him Honorary Lt Colonel Rank
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Sanjay Jaiswal Slams Prashant Kishor: ‘All 153 Candidates Will Lose Deposits'
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Chokes: Post-Diwali Pollution Hits ‘Very Poor’ AQI, Sparks Outrage