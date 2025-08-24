Afghanistan To Host Bangladesh For White-Ball Series After Asia Cup 2025; Check Full Schedule

Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for a white-ball series, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is. The series, which will be played after Asia Cup 2025, will begin with its T20I leg, starting on October 2.

The T20I series will be followed by three ODIs, which are scheduled to be played on October 8, 11, and 14th of the same month in the UAE.

Naseeb Khan, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board and Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the BCB CEO look forward to the much-anticipated series.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"We are proud to host Bangladesh in this highly anticipated series. This tour highlights the strength of our partnership and our joint commitment to delivering world-class cricket experiences, even in neutral venues. Fans can look forward to exciting matches and top-level competition," said Naseeb Khan.

On the other hand, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the BCB CEO stated, "We look forward to taking on Afghanistan in what promises to be a competitive and exciting white-ball series in the UAE.

This tour not only presents valuable competition following the Asia Cup but also reflects the mutual respect and strong relationship between our two cricket boards."

Before the series against Bangladesh, Afghanistan will participate in a Tri-Nation Series featuring the host UAE and Pakistan. The Series will be hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board and will take place at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7, 2025.

Notably, the upcoming tri-series against the UAE and Pakistan will be Afghanistan's first T20I series this year.

Historically, Afghanistan have faced Bangladesh in 19 ODIs, and have won eight while the Tigers have been victorious 11 times so far. The equation flips in T20Is, wherein Afghanistan have won seven out of 12 games.

Afghanistan's White-Ball Schedule Against Bangladesh:

First T20I: Thursday, Oct 2 - UAE

Second T20I: Friday, Oct 3 - UAE

Third T20I: Sunday, Oct 5 - UAE

First ODI: Wednesday, Oct 8 - UAE

Second ODI: Saturday, Oct 11 - UAE

Third T20I: Thursday, Oct 14 - UAE

First T20I: Thursday, Oct 2 - UAE

Second T20I: Friday, Oct 3 - UAE

Third T20I: Sunday, Oct 5 - UAE

First ODI: Wednesday, Oct 8 - UAE

Second ODI: Saturday, Oct 11 - UAE

Third T20I: Thursday, Oct 14 - UAE