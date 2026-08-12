/Afghanistan to 'Host' India in New Delhi in historic T20I series; dates revealed subject to BCCI approval

International cricket is set to witness an unprecedented administrative milestone next month as the Afghanistan Cricket Board officially plays host to the Indian national team for a three match T20 International series on Indian soil. Following formal authorization from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, all three fixtures will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from September 13 to September 17, 2026. The upcoming bilateral encounter marks the very first instance in cricket history where a foreign governing body serves as the host board for a series against Team India played within Indian territory.
Official Authorization and Operational Directive
Details regarding the scheduled tour emerged after the Afghanistan Cricket Board issued formal correspondence to its commercial stakeholders and broadcast partners, as reported by Cricbuzz on Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan confirmed the fixture parameters and venue confirmation through an official communication.
"The ACB hereby confirms that the India tour of Afghanistan 2026 (Event) is scheduled to take place from September 13 to September 17. The ACB further confirms that the dates of the Event have been confirmed and agreed with the BCCI and the venues of the scheduled matches have also been finalised," stated ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan.
Although administrative leaders have locked in the logistics, the communication noted that public promotional releases would follow shortly.
"While an official public announcement regarding the event is yet to be made by the concerned authorities, the ACB is issuing this letter as an official confirmation of the scheduled dates and venues of the India tour of Afghanistan 2026. Accordingly, all media rights holders may proceed with their planning, scheduling and production arrangements, resource allocation, promotional activities and other related preparations based on the above schedule," the correspondence elaborated.
Complete Match Itinerary for New Delhi Series
First T20 International: Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi (Designated Host: Afghanistan)
Second T20 International: Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi (Designated Host: Afghanistan)
Third T20 International: Thursday, September 17, 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi (Designated Host: Afghanistan)
Venue Infrastructure and Geopolitical Background
Due to ongoing security and facility constraints in their homeland, the Central Asian nation has frequently designated overseas neutral venues as home grounds. In previous years, facilities across Dehradun, Greater Noida, and Lucknow served as primary home venues for Afghan bilateral fixtures, alongside grounds in the United Arab Emirates.
The mid September timing of the New Delhi fixtures serves as an essential competitive warm up for both squads immediately preceding the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya, Japan, where cricket action is scheduled to run from late September through early October.
Recently Afghanistan played a Test series and ODI series against India where they were whitewashed in both the series against mighty Indians.
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