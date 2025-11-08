Afghanistan To Host West Indies In Three-Match T20I Series Ahead Of 2026 World Cup

In a key step towards their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Afghanistan are set to host the West Indies for a three-match T20 International series in January 2026. The series will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 19 to 22, serving as a crucial warm-up for both teams before the global event scheduled to take place later that year in India and Sri Lanka.

Series Overview

According to the official announcement from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the three-match T20I series is designed to help the national side fine-tune their combinations and assess form and fitness ahead of the World Cup.

All three matches will take place in the UAE, with the first T20I scheduled for January 19, followed by games on January 21 and January 22, 2026. While the exact venues are yet to be confirmed, the series promises to deliver competitive cricket between two explosive T20 sides known for their flair and power-hitting.

Afghanistan’s Preparation and Focus

For Afghanistan, this series represents more than just warm-up games; it’s an opportunity to build momentum and stability. After a strong showing in the last T20 World Cup and a series of consistent performances in bilateral contests, the team will look to test its middle-order depth and bowling strategies under similar conditions to those expected in India and Sri Lanka.

Key players like Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Fazalhaq Farooqi are likely to feature, providing a balance of experience and youth. The Afghan spin trio, led by Rashid, could play a pivotal role, especially against a power-packed Caribbean batting lineup.

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott is expected to focus on tactical match scenarios and death-overs execution, ensuring the team is prepared for high-pressure World Cup encounters.

With the 2026 World Cup returning to Asian conditions, the series against Afghanistan provides the perfect testing ground for their spin approach and adaptability on slower pitches. Facing Afghanistan’s world-class spinners will give the Caribbean side a preview of the challenges ahead in subcontinental conditions.