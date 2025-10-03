Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How to Watch AFG vs BAN Match Online and on TV

The cricketing rivalry between Afghanistan and Bangladesh has steadily grown over the years, producing competitive and closely fought encounters. As both teams lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sharjah on October 3, 2025, fans across the globe are eager to follow every ball live. With the T20 World Cup less than six months away, this series holds great significance for both sides as they fine-tune their line-ups and strategies.

In this guide, we cover everything you need to know about Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I live streaming, TV channels, key highlights, squads, and match analysis to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

AFG vs BAN 2nd T20I – Match Details

Fixture: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I

Date: Friday, October 3, 2025

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Time: 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM Local

Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Streaming

Fans can catch the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh live streaming across multiple platforms worldwide:

Afghanistan: Live broadcast on Lemar TV and streaming on My Etisalat AFG app.

Bangladesh: Telecast on Nagorik TV, with digital streaming available on T Sports and Tapmad.

India: No television broadcast; fans can stream exclusively on the FanCode app and website.

Pakistan: Available for streaming on Tamasha.

Rest of the World: Cricket enthusiasts can follow live action on Styx Sports, ICC.tv, and the ACB YouTube channel.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Series So Far

The opening match of the series was a thriller in Sharjah, with Bangladesh edging out Afghanistan by four wickets while chasing 152. Parvez Hossain Emon’s match-winning 54 off 37 balls stood out as he guided his side home in style.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan once again proved his class, picking up 4/18 in a brilliant spell, reminding fans why he remains one of the most dangerous bowlers in T20 cricket. However, the Afghan batters failed to capitalize on strong starts, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (40) and Mohammad Nabi (38) being the only ones to cross 30.

This sets up the 2nd T20I perfectly, with Afghanistan desperate to level the series and Bangladesh aiming to clinch it with one match to spare.

Key Players to Watch in 2nd T20I

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan will continue to be the main weapon with the ball, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s attacking start at the top will be crucial. Youngsters Wafiullah Tarakhil and Bashir Ahmad, drafted after impressive Shpageeza League performances, could also make an impact.

Bangladesh: With skipper Litton Das sidelined due to injury, Jaker Ali’s leadership and in-form openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Parvez Hossain Emon hold the key. Mustafizur Rahman’s variations will be vital on Sharjah’s slower pitches.

Expert Analysis: Sharjah Factor

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has long been known for its spin-friendly surface and short boundaries, making for high-scoring yet tactical T20 contests. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad will look to exploit the turning conditions, while Bangladesh’s experienced pacers, including Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, will rely on cutters and slower deliveries.

Expect another close encounter, with powerplay batting likely to decide the outcome. If Afghanistan can break Bangladesh’s opening partnership early, the game could tilt in their favour.

Squads for AFG vs BAN T20I Series

Afghanistan T20I Squad: Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq.

Bangladesh T20I Squad: Jaker Ali (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin.